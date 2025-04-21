Art, Faith, and Reflection Unite in Inks and Bindings’ Exhibit at the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

A Life of Broken Pieces Put Together by God 100 Paintings: An Artist’s Life in New York City Through Heaven’s Vision: An Imaginary Journey of Heaven’s Perspective, Guided by Scripture Tough as Nails: Poems Inspired by God Memoir of a Grateful Poet

Five new titles explore creativity, healing, and spiritual vision—featured at Booth #930, Black Zone, University of Southern California.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Inks and Bindings will feature a powerful lineup of titles that explore life through the lenses of faith, poetry, visual art, and divine perspective. Presented at Booth #930 in the Black Zone on April 26–27, 2025, the collection highlights five authors who bring personal testimony and creative expression to the page in distinctive forms, including autobiography, poetry, art memoir, and spiritual fiction.The collection opens with Steven Penrod’s “A Life of Broken Pieces Put Together by God”, a deeply personal memoir about faith, loss, and renewal.Written in the wake of the author’s wife's passing, the book reflects on the redemptive power of God to restore what has been broken. Framed by the author’s lived experience, the work recounts a journey through hardship toward healing and spiritual transformation.Steven Penrod composed the book in honor of his wife, Leona, to whom he was married for 32 years. Her encouragement to share his testimony shaped the emotional core of the narrative, which is grounded in the conviction that God brings purpose even through pain.From spiritual resilience to artistic vision, Rob Mango’s “100 Paintings: An Artist’s Life in New York City” provides a visual and narrative retrospective of a life shaped by art and movement.Part memoir and part monograph, the book chronicles Mango’s decades-long career as a painter, runner, and creative force in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. It includes over 200 full-color artworks and photographs spanning more than four decades, from surreal cityscapes to mythic portraits and imagined dreamscapes.Rob Mango was born in Chicago and was a national track champion before moving to New York in the 1970s. He founded the Neo Persona Gallery in 1984 and became a central figure in the downtown art scene, connecting with cultural figures including Andy Warhol, Martin Scorsese, and Bob Dylan. His visual storytelling explores the intersections of athleticism, urban life, and mythological symbolism.Spiritual imagination takes center stage in Nolan J. Harkness’ “Through Heaven’s Vision: An Imaginary Journey of Heaven’s Perspective, Guided by Scripture”.This faith-based fantasy novel introduces Windrose, a celestial guide tasked with preparing a group of individuals for a spiritual battle. The book draws on scripture and the author’s decades of prayer ministry to present an imaginative yet grounded vision of what life in Heaven might be like—complete with visual time travel, encounters with biblical figures, and angelic flight.Nolan J. Harkness has served in youth and radio ministry, and has written for Christian newspapers and contributed to the book The Right to Believe. His debut novel is an expression of his long-standing passion for intercession, evangelism, and spiritual reflection.Karen J. Chisholm’s “Tough as Nails: Poems Inspired by God” presents a collection of divinely inspired poetry shaped by personal devotion and worship.Many of the poems were written in moments of spiritual insight, where the author describes herself simply as the scribe of words received from God. The collection weaves encouragement, grace, and perseverance into rhythmic verse, inviting readers into moments of stillness and praise.Karen J. Chisholm is a worship leader and songwriter whose music and poetry have been shared widely in her church community and online. She is the author of three poetry books, with “Tough as Nails” being her second. Her writing and music are shaped by a commitment to sharing spiritual encouragement through creative expression.Closing the showcase is Judith K. Dimmick’s “Memoir of a Grateful Poet”, a hybrid work combining over 80 original poems with personal reflections on family history and life across the American West.Inspired by the natural beauty and seasonal rhythms of California, Colorado, and beyond, Dimmick's poetry covers themes ranging from ancestry and travel to personal growth and memory preservation. Her writing began in the 1980s and has evolved into a tribute not only to her own journey, but to those who came before her.Judith K. Dimmick has lived in eight U.S. states and draws from both familial legacy and lived experience. She notes that the earliest responses to her poetry came from readers who felt she had given voice to feelings they couldn't yet express themselves—an impact she continues to hope for through this latest collection.Together, these five titles highlight the intersection of faith, creativity, memory, and imagination. They form part of Inks and Bindings’ expansive catalog of more than 100 titles on display at this year’s Festival of Books. The full collection can be viewed at http://inksandbindings.com/latfobbooks2025 , with exclusive author content and interviews featured in the official Inks and Bindings LATFOB Magazine Issue , available at http://inksandbindings.com/latfob-magazine As the Festival brings together authors, artists, and readers from across the world, this collection underscores the enduring power of storytelling—in every form—to explore the sacred, the personal, and the profound.About Inks & Bindings Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

