INKS AND BINDINGS CELEBRATES STORIES OF UNITY AND COMPASSION AT THE LA TIMES FESTIVAL OF BOOKS 2025

With stories full of heart, humor, and healing, these children’s books spark meaningful lessons for growing minds.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where stories are a vital tool in shaping young minds, Inks and Bindings is excited to present lesson-filled children’s books at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, this April 26-27, 2025, at the University of Southern California campus. Located at booth #930 in the Black Zone, visitors will have the chance to explore a diverse collection of stories that teach young readers about love, self-worth, and the power of unity.Every child faces moments of self-doubt, but in “Many Gifts,” author Dawn H. Kittle illustrates how the very traits that set individuals apart can become their greatest strengths. In her children’s book, readers are introduced to Roberta Beaver, a forest creature who feels self-conscious about her teeth—until they help her save another animal in need. What follows is a tender story of acceptance and kindness, as the magical woodland community comes together to care for the rescued creature, despite its enemy status. Through this act of compassion, each character learns that their perceived flaws may be their greatest strengths.Dawn H. Kittle brings a lifetime of service and storytelling to her debut children’s book. A former school teacher and curriculum writer honored with the Cross and Flame Award for her dedication to children, faith, and country, Kittle channels her passion for nurturing young minds into a story that resonates with readers of all ages. Based in Michigan and active in her church and local orchid society, Kittle continues to inspire through her writing, proving that every gift, no matter how small, has the power to change lives.Reading doesn’t always happen at a desk or in bed—and Margret Kingrey’s newest children’s book, “How and Where Do You Read a Book?,” makes that delightfully clear. With whimsical rhymes and imaginative illustrations, the story takes young readers on a journey through the many places, ways, and moods of reading. Whether it's high or low, fast or slow, surrounded by frogs or tucked into a jar, each page turns into a playful invitation to embrace reading as a personal and joyful experience.Margret Kingrey, a retired occupational therapist and lifelong storyteller, draws from her deep well of creativity and education to craft a book that encourages curiosity and celebrates literacy. A fifth-generation Washingtonian now living near Omaha, Nebraska, she infuses her writing with warmth and wonder shaped by her professional background and love for community. As families flip through the pages of her book, they’re reminded that the love of reading can start anywhere—and once one story ends, another is always waiting to begin.Few games are as universally loved as hide-and-seek, but in Mark Gorkin’s “Where Is Charlotte? Or Where Is _______?: A Personal Story-Song Book,” this classic game is given a fresh and empowering twist. Featuring Charlotte, a sassy, assertive little girl with a flair for adventure, the book combines the upbeat melody of the traditional children’s song "Frère Jacques" with an inspiring narrative that encourages self-assurance and authenticity.Mark Gorkin, known as "The Stress Doc," uses his background in psychology to infuse the story with playful, affirming wisdom. Through Charlotte’s escapades, both children and adults are reminded to embrace their truest selves with confidence and a sense of adventure. With its charming blend of storytelling, singing, and affirming life lessons, Where Is Charlotte? delivers a heartwarming message: to be confident in one’s true self while staying humble and authentic.In an age when children’s stories often focus on fantastical adventures, author Katie Moak takes a different approach—creating narratives that not only entertain but also impart timeless values. With her two heartwarming books, “Tommy's Flag: A Blind Kitten's Tale” and “Napoleon and the Hurricane,” Moak aims to teach young readers about bravery, patriotism, and the importance of unity in the face of challenges.“Tommy's Flag: A Blind Kitten's Tale” tells the story of a blind kitten named Tommy, who, despite his physical limitations, learns about the traditions of the American flag and what it means to live in the best country in the world. Inspired by a real kitten Moak once cared for, the book is a touching tribute to his resilience and the lessons he imparted during his short life. Meanwhile, in her other book, “Napoleon and the Hurricane,” the story follows Napoleon the poodle as he hosts a group of animals seeking shelter from an approaching storm. With the guidance of an ancient Siamese cat, they unite and navigate the frightening ordeal, demonstrating the strength of friendship and teamwork.Katie Moak, who grew up in the rustic surroundings of Old Salem, Texas, in a log cabin as one of eight children, draws inspiration from her childhood dreams of faraway places and her empathy for those facing challenges. Through her stories, Moak hopes to inspire the next generation to appreciate the American flag, embrace the spirit of teamwork, and cherish the bravery that can be found in the smallest of hearts.Each of these books, while unique in their approach, shares a common thread: the transformative power of embracing differences and the strength of unity and compassion. Through their captivating stories, these authors encourage children to not only cherish their unique qualities but also to understand the vital importance of community and kindness—foundational lessons they will carry with them into adulthood.For readers wishing to dive deeper into these inspiring stories, the full collection of books showcased at Inks and Bindings’ booth can be explored online at https://inksandbindings.com/latfobbooks2025/ . Additionally, readers can gain access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, author insights, and more in the latest issue of Inks and Bindings’ magazine, available here: https://inksandbindings.com/latfob-magazine/ About Inks & Bindings Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

