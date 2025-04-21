Learn the basics of firearms care at May 1 MDC virtual program

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Whether you’re a hunter or a recreational shooter, learning how to keep your firearms in good working order is important.

People can learn more about the basics of cleaning and caring for a firearm at the May 1 Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Firearms Basic Care and Cleaning.” This free online program will be 6-7:30 p.m. on May 1 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center.

At this program, MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will discuss cleaning, storage, and all aspects of firearms maintenance. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204188

MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 4897 Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Dalton Range by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.