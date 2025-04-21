INKS & BINDINGS ELEVATES YOUNG READERSHIP WITH IMAGINATIVE SELECTION ON CRUCIAL LIFE LESSONS

Ricky the Chickee Sings for the King The Coco Loco Tiger of the Mountain Close Friends' Cathedral Adventure Tuckaway Retreat You, Me and Uncle Mike

At the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2025, five distinctive books are poised to unveil timeless insights and values to youngsters

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honoring imagination and perspective for young readers, authors Diana Alvarez, Anne Ward Crocker, Karen A. Boxell, and Michael Sandos unveil their most innovative creations to date. Every tale is artfully designed to uplift children, whether by fostering self-assurance amidst challenges, igniting bravery, encouraging camaraderie, or teaching vital life skills such as financial understanding. This extraordinary collection is poised to enchant audiences and shine brightly at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025 In the delightful new children's book, “Ricky the Chickee Sings for the King” by Diana Alvarez, readers meet Ricky, a young rooster facing a special challenge. Every rooster has an essential part in heralding the dawn, yet Ricky, who struggles with stuttering and lacks the ability to crow like the others, encounters a challenging journey ahead. For generations, Ricky’s family has embraced the esteemed duty of rousing the King of Kawaii with their enchanting morning melody, yet Ricky is filled with trepidation about his ability to uphold this cherished family legacy.This uplifting story of resilience, bravery, and compassion serves as a wonderful reminder for kids of every age that no challenge is insurmountable when approached with resolve and encouragement. As Ricky ventures through his challenges, he uncovers the profound significance of self-confidence, dedication, and the impact of uplifting those around him. The book beautifully explores the journey of triumphing over bullying, celebrating uniqueness, and the relentless pursuit of dreams. Further, young readers are immersed in a variety of familiar Hawaiian words and rich aspects of Hawaiian culture and history. Through a captivating narrative, Diana Alvarez's "Ricky the Chickee Sings for the King" provides a comprehensive cultural experience that expands kids' awareness of the diverse world they live in.Nestled in the lush, colorful rainforest of Costa Rica, “The Coco Loco Tiger of the Mountain” by Diana Alvarez and Richard Alvarez, illustrated by Diana M. Alvarez, weaves a mesmerizing story filled with bravery, kindness, and surprising bonds of friendship. At the heart of this beautifully illustrated journey is Señor Tiger, a young and rare tiger cat cub who stands out from the crowd—and the jungle animals are quick to notice.High in the canopy, a vibrant and clever bi-lingual macaw named Perico watches the unfolding drama with keen interest. He feels an unsettling presence in the air. The other animals are teasing the tiger cub, and it feels all wrong to him. Despite his apprehension about Señor Tiger’s formidable jaws, Perico ventures into the jungle, observing and pondering—will he dare to put his own safety on the line for someone so unlike him? As the clock ticks down and peril approaches, Perico confronts a decision that has the potential to alter the course of everything. “The Coco Loco Tiger of the Mountain” by Diana Alvarez and Richard Alvarez embodies a profound exploration of empathy, courage, and the importance of making the right choices, even in challenging times.Extending an invitation to an extraordinary experience at the Washington National Cathedral, Anne Ward Crocker presents her latest work, “Close Friends' Cathedral Adventure.” This enchanting story follows Peat, a toad, and Paul-Paulette, an earthworm, as they set off on an unforeseen journey, exploring the bonds of friendship and the breathtaking realm of cathedral architecture.The calm life of Peat and Paul-Paulette, who live beneath the roots of their companion Christy, a Christmas fern, is interrupted one day when they are unearthed and taken away. Alongside their vibrant wildflower friends, they journey to the Washington National Cathedral to join in the celebration of the annual Festival of Flowers. Yet, upon Peat's discovery during the journey and his subsequent abandonment in the cathedral’s Garth—a quaint, secluded garden at the foot of the stairs—he sets off on a solitary quest through the expansive and breathtaking structure. As Peat embarks on his quest to find his friends within the cathedral, readers are invited to delve into the captivating intricacies of this iconic structure, revealing its beauty from every angle. “Close Friends' Cathedral Adventure” by Anne Ward Crocker beautifully weaves together themes of friendship and determination while inviting young audiences to embark on an enlightening journey through the captivating realm of cathedral architecture.Transporting readers to an unforgettable summer adventure at a charming camp set against the tranquil backdrop of Vermont's mountains, author Karen A. Boxell reveals her most recent literary offering, “Tuckaway Retreat.” This thrilling young adult novel showcases a vibrant ensemble of eight teens—four girls and four boys—who dive into a summer brimming with fresh challenges, enduring friendships, and unforeseen perils.At the core of the narrative lies the enchanting setting of Tuckaway Retreat, a camp where young adventurers are inspired to dive into a variety of experiences, from conquering river rapids in canoes to splashing in the pristine waters of the lake. Amidst the beauty of nature, they uncover hidden talents and flourish as unique individuals. However, hidden beneath the idyllic facade of camp life, peril awaits. A sinister character and his cunning accomplice weave an air of suspense, while a playful family of cubs and their vigilant mother introduce a delightful element of surprise. As the teens connect through their shared experiences and face their fears, the camp's peaceful environment is abruptly disrupted by a startling kidnapping. With bravery, collaboration, and determination, they must face the peril that looms over them. Karen A. Boxell's "Tuckaway Retreat" serves as a powerful reminder on the value of venturing outside of one's comfort zone and accepting the challenges that accompany growth and adventure.Author Michael Sandos, a native of Salt Lake City and an American entrepreneur, shares a wealth of experience, excitement, and financial wisdom with young readers in his new children’s book, "You, Me and Uncle Mike." With a rich tapestry of experiences—from a childhood sports champion to a U.S. Navy Vietnam War veteran, world-class skydiver, martial arts master, inventor, and now a successful author and financial advisor—Sandos leverages his extraordinary life journey to educate and inspire the next generation.In a world when financial literacy is more crucial than ever, Sandos simplifies the frequently difficult concepts of money in a way that is easy to understand, enjoyable, and accessible to both kids and young adults. With captivating narratives and insightful guidance, the book inspires readers to grasp not just the mechanics of money, but also how to harness it to their advantage. Through engaging stories and insightful “secrets”, readers are inspired to think deeply, make informed choices, and establish solid groundwork for what lies ahead. "You, Me, and Uncle Mike" by Michael Sandos is more than simply a book about financial matters; it's a celebration of life's experiences, morals, and the ways that they may all be combined.Set off on an enchanting adventure through the boundless realms of creativity and understanding with this remarkable five-book collection. These titles will take center stage at the eagerly awaited Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025, in collaboration with Inks & Bindings . To find out more, stop by Booth #930 at the University of Southern California on April 26 to 27. For more insights, dive into the official Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025 website. Can’t wait? Get a copy now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers!About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

