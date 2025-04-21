Inks and Bindings Brings Powerful Voices to the 2025 LA Times Festival of Books

Reflections on Mountaineering: A Journey Through Life as Experienced in the Mountains (FIFTH EDITION, Revised and Expanded) with Addendum My Ever-Present Lord, Vol. II On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride (Young-Adult Biographies) Testimony for Jesus Christ Is the Messiah: The Living Son of God So Who's Crazy

A dynamic collection of works explores personal truth, spiritual clarity, and the courage to stand tall against adversity.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, Inks and Bindings is bringing a selection of deeply transformative works to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books , happening April 26–27, 2025, at the University of Southern California campus. Visitors to the Inks and Bindings booth #930 will experience a unique collection of books that delve into themes of personal growth, resilience, spirituality, and the pursuit of knowledge.Each book in this collection offers readers a chance to climb metaphorical mountains, face personal adversity, and find new perspectives on life’s challenges.In a world where personal growth often comes from pushing past limits, Alan V. Goldman’s “Reflections on Mountaineering: A Journey Through Life as Experienced in the Mountains (FIFTH EDITION, Revised and Expanded) with Addendum” invites readers to climb not just physical summits, but the metaphorical peaks of the human spirit. Through 138 compelling narrative-style poems—ranging from rhyming verse to introspective prose—Goldman distills over 30 years of mountaineering experience into profound meditations on fear, wonder, perseverance, and the nature of reality itself. His poetry transcends the landscape, making the sharp edges of alpine terrain a mirror to life’s deepest challenges and triumphs.A Harvard-educated attorney turned contemplative author, Alan V. Goldman explores how climbers impart meaning to the mountains simply by daring to ascend them. His verses resonate with those who seek clarity in chaos and purpose in adversity. Whether confronting the silence of solitude or the roar of a summit storm, the poems reflect universal truths that extend far beyond the mountain arena. With this new expanded edition, Goldman reaffirms that the real conquest is not of the peaks—but of the self.With her signature warmth and authenticity, Penelope J. Thiel returns with “My Ever-Present Lord, Volume II,” a continuation of heartfelt reflections drawn from her personal journals. With the same grace and candor found in Volume I, this book is a companion for anyone walking a path of faith. Thiel explores questions about purpose, generosity, fear, and the nearness of God in times of uncertainty—offering wisdom and reassurance to those seeking spiritual clarity.Through stories that are both practical and touched with the supernatural, Penelope J. Thiel brings readers along on her journey of divine encounters and quiet miracles. Her honest, story-driven style makes this volume not only a testimony of God’s guidance but also an invitation for others to reflect on their own lives and deepen their connection with Him. It’s a book that encourages laughter, comfort, and courage—all through the lens of a faith-filled life.Few names resonate in American space history like Dr. Sally Ride—a woman whose intellect and courage broke through the stratosphere and glass ceilings alike. When the Challenger lifted off in 1983 for its seventh mission, Ride became a household name as the first American woman in space. But her contributions didn’t stop in orbit. A Stanford-trained physicist, Ride served on both the Challenger and Columbia accident investigation boards and later founded Sally Ride Science to inspire future generations of STEM leaders.Dr. Barbara ten Brink captures this legacy in her book “On the Space Shuttle with Sally Ride,” her latest installment in a growing series of scientist biographies. Rather than a linear recounting of events, Dr. ten Brink explores the attributes that fueled Ride’s rise—from her discipline on the tennis court to her groundbreaking work at NASA and in education. Known for her prolific output across six genres, Dr. ten Brink brings depth and inspiration to the story of a woman who not only touched the stars but lit the way for others to follow.Written with deep conviction and faith, Seng Chao’s book “Testimony for Jesus Christ Is the Messiah: The Living Son of God” emerges as a powerful spiritual declaration. Through a series of heartfelt reflections and scripture-based insights, Chao boldly shares the message that Jesus is not only the Savior of Christians but the Savior for all people, regardless of background or belief.Seng Chao, a pastor for Paul Seng Ministries in Sacramento, California, brings a unique perspective to his writing. Originally aspiring to be a pilot, Chao’s journey took him on a different path—one that led him to become a drug counselor and, eventually, a devoted pastor. His passion for sharing the gospel with others, particularly within Asian communities and among spiritual seekers, is evident throughout his book. With an emphasis on hope, transformation, and worship, his book serves as both a personal testimony and an invitation for others to experience the power of Christ.What begins as a routine diagnosis of an occupational mental health condition following an injury quickly turns into a nightmare. In “So Who’s Crazy?,” Dr. Jan Lightfoot opens a window into the hidden world of governmental manipulation, where truth is distorted, lives are ruined, and identities erased.A mother, mental health professional, and former Texas Aggie, Dr. Lightfoot’s story is one of resilience and unwavering determination to expose the truth. After being diagnosed with a mental health condition tied to her injury, she discovers that the very institutions meant to protect her are actively working to undermine her. Falsely branded as a "psycho-gun threat," Dr. Lightfoot endures unlawful practices like involuntary commitments, identity theft, and gang stalking.In her book, Dr. Jan Lightfoot reveals how this systemic oppression didn’t just threaten her life—it sought to erase her. Her fight stands as a testament to the strength of the human spirit, serving as a powerful reminder that even in the face of the most oppressive forces, courage and determination can prevail.As the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books draws near, Inks and Bindings invites attendees to explore a curated selection of books that explore personal growth, resilience, spirituality, and the pursuit of knowledge. These five featured titles not only reflect journeys of self-discovery but also offer new insights into navigating life’s challenges.Readers can browse the full selection of books showcased at the festival by visiting https://inksandbindings.com/latfobbooks2025/ . About Inks & Bindings Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

