MDLifespan Physicians Lead CME-Accredited TPE Workshop and Live Demonstration at AMMG 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDLifespan , the nation’s first physician-led brand dedicated exclusively to toxin removal using TPE and regenerative wellness patent-pending protocols, will deliver a featured clinical workshop and live demonstration at the 2025 Age Management Medicine Group (AMMG) Conference, taking place April 24–27 at the Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.As part of the CME-accredited curriculum, MDLifespan Founder and CEO Dr. Paul Savage and Medical Director Dr. Janet Eng will lead a half-day educational workshop introducing fellow age management physicians to Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)—a groundbreaking tool in age management and personalized medicine for reducing toxic burden and addressing chronic inflammation.“TPE is not just a detox—it’s a clinical strategy for root-cause resolution,” said Dr. Savage. “Our workshop is designed to empower forward-thinking physicians and medical professionals with the protocols, safety frameworks, and evidence to deliver measurable results.”Workshop Highlights: Thursday, April 24 | 1:30 – 5:30 PM1:30 – 2:15 PMTherapeutic Plasma Exchange: History, Evidence Basis for Use & Clinical ApplicationsDr. Paul Savage, MD, FACEP, FAARMExplore the clinical evolution of TPE—from hospital origins to its modern-day use in managing toxins, autoimmune conditions, and inflammation.2:15 – 3:00 PMToxicology in a NutshellDr. Janet Eng, DOA practical, engaging overview of environmental and biological toxins—what they are, where they come from, and how they impact patients' systems.3:45 – 4:30 PMCase Presentations with Interactive Discussion: Therapeutic Plasma ExchangeDr. Janet Eng, DOReal-world cases and outcomes with open Q&A, offering insight into patient impact, treatment decision-making, and clinical best practices.4:30 – 5:30 PMQualifying Patients for TPEDr. Paul Savage, MD, FACEP, FAARMWalk through the screening, selection, and safety processes to confidently introduce TPE into your practice.Live TPE Demo + Expert Q&A – Friday, April 25 | 5:30–6:30 PM | Rose RoomJoin the MDLifespan physician and nurses for a non-CME video demonstration and interactive Q&A. Attendees will witness the TPE process step-by-step, with time to ask questions and explore patient experiences, implementation logistics, and real-world outcomes.“The fact that MDLifespan physicians are now teaching other doctors reflects the strength of our clinical protocols and the rising demand for TPE in personalized care,” said Dr. Eng. “This is a pivotal moment for functional and regenerative medicine.”For more information about MDLifespan or to schedule an interview during AMMG 2025, please visit www.mdlifespan.com or contact media@mdlifespan.com.About MDLifespanFounded by Dr. Paul Savage and supported by a nationally renowned team of physicians including Dr. Pamela W. Smith and Dr. Edwin Lee, MDLifespan is the only practice solely dedicated to TPE for health optimization. With over 300 procedures performed in the past year alone, the team continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in regenerative medicine.

