Crystal Structures Glazing Company Enhances Project Efficiency with Fieldwire by Hilti Deployment

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crystal Structures , a leading provider of custom glazing solutions, is proud to announce the deployment of Fieldwire by Hilti, a top-tier field management software designed for the construction industry. This strategic move marks a significant step in the company's continued commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and streamlined project delivery.Crystal Structures has built its reputation on precision engineering and high-quality architectural glazing systems. With a growing portfolio of complex, custom projects, the company recognized the need for a robust digital platform to enhance field collaboration, improve communication, and increase overall job site productivity.Why Fieldwire?Fieldwire offers a comprehensive suite of tools that align perfectly with the fast-paced demands of the glazing industry. By implementing this platform, Crystal Structures gains:-- Real-Time Communication: Fieldwire bridges the gap between office and field teams, enabling instant updates, task assignments, and issue tracking across all project phases.-- Streamlined Project Management: Project managers can now track progress, manage punch lists, and assign tasks in real time, reducing delays and miscommunications.-- Improved Documentation & Accountability: With centralized document storage and mobile access to drawings, specifications, and RFIs, every team member stays informed and aligned.-- Boosted Field Productivity: Fieldwire’s mobile-first design ensures that installers and foremen have immediate access to the latest plans and instructions, improving efficiency and reducing rework.“Deploying Fieldwire is more than a tech upgrade—it’s a foundational improvement in how we manage our projects,” said Ron Kastner, president of Crystal Structures. “It helps us deliver our installations more efficiently, keeps everyone aligned, and ultimately enhances the value we provide to our clients.”Joshua Sucher, Director of Sloped Division of Crystal Structures, said, “Using Fieldwire gives our teams access to drawings and other site specific information to be accessed real time and to support our customers and other contractors whose project managers already use it. We’ll be able to integrate easily with them, easing their interactions with us for a better customer experience!”The adoption of Fieldwire underscores Crystal Structures’ ongoing investment in cutting-edge tools to ensure timely, high-quality project delivery. With this new platform, the company is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of the construction industry while maintaining its high standards of craftsmanship and client satisfaction.AboutCrystal Structures, Inc.Crystal Structures is a national leader in the design, manufacture, installation, servicing and repair of glazed structures including glass and translucent roofs and walls, skylights, greenhouses, conservatories, historical renovations and other highly-custom and difficult projects. The company has completed more than 26,000 projects around the world. The company’s products feature proprietary technology that allows for 4X the weeping capacity to move 3X water volume for faster drainage. Water that moves doesn’t leak. Customers give the company an overall score of 4.5 stars in overall value, communications and service, quality of product, quality of install, endurance.FieldWire by HiltiFieldwire is an all-in-one jobsite management software that connects the field to the office — from the foremen to the project manager and everyone in between. This enables efficient real-time information sharing within the entire team, resulting in notable time savings. Each Fieldwire user, whether in the field or office, gains up to one hour per day for more productive tasks, thanks to streamlined planning and communication. Established in 2013, and acquired in 2021 by Hilti, Fieldwire plays a pivotal role in Hilti's strategic efforts to enhance contractors' efficiency and productivity globally. Learn more at www.fieldwire.com

