Legacy Retail Solutions Ranks #33 on Inc.’s 2025 Southeast List of Fastest Growing Companies

Legacy Retail is the Brick & Mortar division of Traverse Group. Traverse Group was formed to reimagine the retail landscape and be able to support all channels of the new retail. Inc. 5000 logo

Recognition highlights 339% Growth and Leadership in Retail Service

From the beginning, we’ve aimed to build something that reflects excellence and hustle.” — Clint Lazenby, Co-Founder of Legacy Retail Solutions

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Retail Solutions has been named 33rd out of 192 honorees on Inc. Magazine’s 2025 Regionals: Southeast list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies across the region.Covering businesses across Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and Florida, the list highlights Legacy’s impressive 339% growth over the past 2 years.This marks another milestone for the Bentonville-based company, which has been named to the national Inc. 5000 list for the past two years. Inc. also recognized Legacy Retail Solutions as Arkansas ’#1 fastest-growing private business.Legacy’s rapid growth is backed by strong retail partnerships, with gross merchandise value across those collaborations now approaching $1 billion.These partnerships span various departments and product categories, reflecting the company’s impact and versatility in today’s retail landscape.With this achievement, Legacy joins a select group of regional leaders driving innovation and shaping the future of the national economy. The full list of honorees is now live on Inc.’s website.Legacy Retail Solutions currently serves over 50 domestic and international clients across brick-and-mortar and online platforms. Known for its expertise in local sales leadership and operational execution, the company offers strategic support in retail, supply chain, eCommerce, and omnichannel development.“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc.,” said JD Hayes, co-founder of Legacy Retail Solutions. “This milestone reflects the commitment of our team and the trust our partners place in us. Success like this doesn’t happen overnight. It’s built daily through strategy, effort, and shared goals.”Legacy is a division of Traverse Group, designed to transform retail support in Northwest Arkansas and beyond through focused sales solutions and tailored client service.“From the beginning, we’ve aimed to build something that reflects excellence and hustle,” said Co-Founder Clint Lazenby. “Being named to the Inc. Regionals list is a strong signal that we’re growing the right way, with integrity, energy, and results.”Legacy has earned its reputation by delivering retail solutions that are strategic, scalable, and forward-thinking. As it expands, the company remains committed to helping its clients grow in every aisle, channel, and market.The 2025 Inc. Regional companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2023. Companies must have been founded and have generated revenue by March 31, 2021, to qualify. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.:Inc. is the voice of the American entrepreneur. They inspire, inform, and document the most fascinating people in business: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who represent the most dynamic force in the American economy. Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures LLC, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015 and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, the total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 25,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Legacy Retail:Legacy Retail, a subsidiary of Traverse Group, Inc. , is a leading provider of business products and services. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, the company specializes in offering solutions for retail strategy, e-commerce, supply chain management, and more. With a strong commitment togrowth and the community, Legacy Retail partners with clients to transform their retail operations and achieve long-term success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.