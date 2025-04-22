Award Winners Announced for the 13th Annual Compass Intelligence Awards in IoT, Mobile/Business Tech, and Emerging Tech

2025 CompassIntel Awards

Congratulations to the 40 companies and organizations who are the 2025 award winners for the 13th Annual CompassIntel Awards.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Intelligence announces the recipients of the 13th annual CompassIntel Awards , recognizing top companies, products, and technology solutions in mobile, IoT, business tech, and emerging technology industries. This year, 98 nominations were received from companies, public relations and corporate communications firms, editors, journalists, analysts, and other colleagues. These awards were voted on by a panel of industry-leading press, editors, journalists, thought leaders, and analysts in April. Compass Intelligence keeps the voting participants anonymous to minimize any bias due to existing relationships in the industry. Compass Intelligence announces 40 award-winning companies and organizations in this year's spring awards.“As we celebrate the 13th Annual CompassIntel Awards, we continue to honor the trailblazers and visionaries shaping the future of technology and innovation. These recipients represent the best in their fields, pushing boundaries and driving transformation across industries,” states Stephanie Atkinson, CEO & founder of Compass Intelligence.The award recipients of the 13th Annual Compass Intelligence Awards are as follows:IOT | CATEGORIESConnected Building: Smart Lighting - Signify, Philips Hue and AI Powered LightingConnected Building: Smart Development and Design - Perkins&WillConnected Building: Commercial Product Innovation - Prism by Building Engines, Inc.Connected Solution Leadership: Fleet Management Tracking - MotiveConnected Solution Leadership: Asset Tracking - AT-Flight Asset Tracker by Airgain, Inc.Top IoT Standards Body of the Year - Ambient IoT AllianceIoT Data: Edge Computing Company of the Year - Cisco Systems, Inc.IoT Data: Data Analytics and Software Company of the Year - SiemensIoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year - Geotab USA Inc.IoT App Dev / Platform of the Year for the Enterprise Market - EdificeDX by SoftdelIoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Consumer & B2B Market - ObjectSpectrumIoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market - Elevāt IoTIoT Enablement Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market - AMSYS Innovative SolutionsIoT Security Platform of the Year - Barracuda Networks, Inc.IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year - AmbiqIoT Sensor Company of the Year - Texas InstrumentsIndustrial IoT Company of the Year – LantronixMOBILE & BUSINESS TECH | CATEGORIESWorkplace Device Innovation - Lenovo ThinkSmartOperations Automation - Emulate3D Software by Rockwell AutomationMobile Customer Experience - KUBRA iMobile™Enterprise Communications - Mitel, Hybrid UC SolutionTeam Collaboration - Google Workspace by Alphabet Inc.Augmented Reality - Ray-Ban Meta Glasses by EssilorLuxotticaMobile Equipment/Hardware Innovation - RAN Connect by EricssonOpenRAN Innovation - NokiaMobile Technology for Good - Proloquo2Go by AssistiveWareWork from Home Product of the Year - Logitech Zone Wireless 25G Innovation Product - Keysight Technologies, Network Emulation Solutions5G Innovation Service - Ericsson 5G AdvancedAV Innovation - Poly Studio V12 by HP, Inc.Enterprise Solution of the Year - Dell AI FactoryEMERGING TECH | CATEGORIESMachine Vision Technology - VISense by Ipsotek, An Eviden businessAI Chatbot - Google GeminiArtificial Intelligence: Enterprise Solution - HyperscienceNatural Language Processing - Claude by AnthropicAutonomous Systems - NVIDIASustainability Innovation - ClearBlade and Heritage Systems Inc.Digital Twin Innovation - True North Software SolutionsIntelligent Data & Analytics - Oracle Data Intelligence PlatformPhysical Digital Experience - EDGE AI FOUNDATION###ABOUT COMPASSINTELCompass Intelligence is a market research and advisory firm specializing in metrics-driven market intelligence and insights for the mobile, IoT, and high-tech industries serving tech clients for more than 17 years. Compass Intelligence provides executive insights, market sizing/forecasting and modeling, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, advisory services, trending analysis, and survey research services. Compass Intelligence helps guide strategic business decisions and supports in the success of our clients through delivering content engagement, go to market planning, competitive positioning, and strategic advisory. For more information, please visit https://www.compassintel.com ABOUT THE SPRING AWARDSThe 13th Annual 2025 CompassIntel Mobile/Business Tech, IoT, and Emerging Tech Awards honors companies, vendors, and organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, disruption, and excellence in the technology industry. There are three primary areas of awards including Mobile/Business Tech, IoT, and Emerging Technologies, along with the CompassIntel personally selected awards. This year, there are 40 general award categories.Learn more about the Awards: https://www.compassintelligence.com/compassintel-awards.html

