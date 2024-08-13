Harmoni Solutions to Exhibit Groundbreaking Shop Floor Automation Technology at IMTS 2024

Harmoni connects to your existing machines and provides real-time performance data, while also utilizing RFID to automate operator tasks. Harmoni provides next-gen CNC shop communications through interactive screens, RFID, and cameras Harmoni Solutions, Inc. logo

Harmoni Solutions to showcase advanced shop floor automation tech at IMTS 2024, promising enhanced productivity and operational efficiency.

We provide tools that no other solutions offer to add meaningful, productive hours to each workday that will fall directly to your bottom line.” — Adam Ellis, CEO of Harmoni

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harmoni Solutions, Inc. (Harmoni), a leading innovator in shop floor automation technology, is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), which will take place from September 9 to 14 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. Harmoni will showcase its latest cutting-edge solutions at booth 135824 in the East Building, level 3.Harmoni is poised to captivate industry professionals with a suite of advanced features designed to enhance productivity and streamline operations for manufacturers. Key features of Harmoni’s innovative solution include:1. Real-Time Machine Monitoring: Accurately monitor factory machines and equipment in real-time from anywhere.2. RFID Employee and Job Identification: Track employee time and automatically identify the correct part, program, and work instructions.3. Work Instructions: Automatically pull up the correct work instructions, drawings, and setup sheets associated with job RFID tags.4. Program Loading and Change Detection: Improve setup times and eliminate costly mistakes by loading programs, settings, and offsets by RFID. Detect program changes made at the machine and notify engineers.5. Digital Checksheets: Allow your operators to track feature measurements digitally and observe trends to monitor quality in real-time.6. Frontline Communications: Initiate calls to or from devices to provide engineering and maintenance support without leaving the work center.7. Multi-Factor Authentication & Security for Machines : Facial recognition & advanced permissions for highly secured projects allow unparalleled access control of new and old machines.8. Real-Time Contextualized OEE: Harmoni’s OEE reporting provides powerful insights into manufacturing productivity and equipment effectiveness in the context of your ERP data. No more manual data rollups; compare actuals to standard by part, break out data by operator or machine, and much more. Visually see the OEE at each machine via Harmoni’s indicator light.9. Shop Floor Dashboards: Understand if operators and machines operate at acceptable levels in real-time, right from your desk. See a birds-eye view of your shop in a way you have never seen before.Adam Ellis, CEO of Harmoni, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event: “We are thrilled to be at IMTS 2024, showcasing how manufacturers can transform their operations with our shop floor management technology. We provide tools that no other solutions offer to add meaningful, productive hours to each workday that will fall directly to your bottom line.”At IMTS, Harmoni will demonstrate how its platform can significantly enhance operator productivity by providing real-time access to essential information, reducing wasted time through automation, and eliminating errors that lead to scrapped parts. By integrating machines, data, and operators, companies can achieve unprecedented levels of profitability and efficiency. Learn more about how Harmoni added 17 productive hours per employee per month at one of its customers here. Media representatives are encouraged to schedule interviews by emailing sales@harmoni.io to gain deeper insights into Harmoni’s groundbreaking technologies. IMTS attendees are invited to visit booth 135824 in the East Building, level 3, for an up-close look at how Harmoni is revolutionizing manufacturing.For more information about Harmoni and its innovative shop floor automation solution, please visit harmoni.io.About Harmoni Solutions, Inc.Harmoni Solutions, Inc. (Harmoni) is a leading provider of manufacturing automation solutions that increase efficiency, reduce scrap and drive bottom line performance. Harmoni’s proprietary technology seamlessly interfaces with existing equipment and integrates data systems, equipment and personnel to automate unproductive tasks and deliver actionable insights in real time. Learn more about Harmoni’s innovative manufacturing solutions by visiting us at https://harmoni.io Harmoni Solutions, Inc.+1 888-341-4097sales@harmoni.io

