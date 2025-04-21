Atlas Renewable Energy Closes Largest Financing Deal in Company History for Hybrid Solar-Storage Project

Atlas Renewable Energy

Working with top international and national banks, the company secured $510M for the construction of the Estepa Project in Chile.

This milestone once again demonstrates Atlas’ leadership... The agreements we’ve reached with the country’s key players reflect our competitiveness in developing complex, large-scale projects.” — Alfredo Solar, Atlas' Regional Manager for Chile and the Southern Cone

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Renewable Energy , an international leader in renewable energy solutions, secured the largest financing in its history for Estepa, a hybrid solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Chile’s Antofagasta region. Atlas worked with top-tier financial institutions, including BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, DNB Bank, Scotiabank Chile, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and the Bank of Nova Scotia, to secure the US$510 million financing agreement, which was structured under highly competitive terms.This project is supported by two long-term power purchase agreements signed with Codelco and Colbun, two key players in Chile’s mining and energy sector. These agreements strengthen Atlas’ position as a strategic partner for the country’s energy transition and consolidate the company’s position as a supplier of energy solutions that combine renewable generation with advanced storage. It also marks Atlas as a company capable of providing cutting-edge technological solutions that can adapt to the changes the region’s electricity markets are experiencing as part of the transition to clean energy.“This milestone once again demonstrates Atlas’ leadership,” stated Alfredo Solar, Atlas Renewable Energy’s Regional Manager for Chile and the Southern Cone. “Not only is this our largest financing in history, but it's for a large-scale hybrid project. The agreements we’ve reached with the country’s key players reflect our competitiveness in developing complex, large-scale projects. We are proud to continue our role as strategic partners to some of the most important companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.”The Estepa project will be a hybrid system composed of a photovoltaic solar plant with an installed capacity of 215 MW and an estimated generation of 600 GWh per year. It will also feature two battery storage systems with a 418 MW capacity, equivalent to four hours of energy generation. This will enable the project to supply clean energy continuously, even during periods where solar generation is not possible. The project is expected to enter commercial operation by the end of 2026.This financing deal comes just five months after Atlas signed a different agreement to supply 450 GWh hours annually from the Copiapo hybrid project to a strategic player in the mining industry, Grupo CAP, through its subsidiaries Compañía Minera del Pacífico and Aguas CAP.ABOUT ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGYAtlas Renewable Energy is an international renewable energy generation company with an asset base of more than 8.4 GW, of which 2.5 GW are in advanced development stages ready to be contracted, and about 3.6 GW are operational. Atlas has specialized in developing, financing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects since early 2017. The company has an experienced team with a deep global power market and renewable energy expertise, and it has the longest track record in the renewable energy industry in Latin America.The company’s strategy is focused on helping large companies make the energy transition to clean energy. Atlas Renewable Energy is widely recognized for its high standards in developing, constructing, and operating large-scale projects and its deep and long-standing track record in ESG and sustainable development.For more details, please visit: www.AtlasRenewableEnergy.com

