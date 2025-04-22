Canadian Parents Invited to 'Parent Night' to Explore Where Federal Parties Stand on Childcare

A Canadian Coalition of Childcare Operators

ACE National is inviting Canadian families to attend Parent Night to compare how each major political party proposes to shape the future of childcare.

Whether you’re a parent, caregiver, educator, or simply a voter who cares about the well-being of children and families—this is your chance to learn, ask questions, and be part of the conversation.” — Krystal Churcher, Co-Chair, ACE National

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the federal election on the horizon, the Association of Childcare Entrepreneurs (ACE) is inviting families across the country to attend Parent Night—a virtual event designed to examine and compare how each major political party proposes to shape the future of childcare in Canada.When: Thursday, April 24Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM MDTWhere: Online via Microsoft TeamsWith childcare being a central election issue, Parent Night will break down the key platform commitments of each federal party and examine how these proposals may impact affordability, accessibility, parental choice, and the long-term sustainability of Canada’s childcare system.“This is about helping Canadian families understand what’s at stake,” said Krystal Churcher, Board Chair of AACE. “Whether you’re a parent, caregiver, educator, or simply a voter who cares about the well-being of children and families—this is your chance to learn, ask questions, and be part of the conversation.”Open to All Parents, Caregivers, and MediaThe event is free to attend and open to the public. Media outlets and journalists are also encouraged to participate. Interviews with ACE representatives can be arranged before or after the session.To enhance transparency and public engagement, Parent Night will include a live panel of stakeholders, policy advisors, and parents who will answer questions and participate in an open discussion on the platforms, policies, and concerns around childcare in Canada. This interactive format will provide a platform for real-time feedback, diverse perspectives, and a deeper understanding of what families across the country truly need from a national childcare system. Childcare policies affect millions of families across Canada, yet the implementation and outcomes of national strategies—such as the $10-a-day program—can vary dramatically depending on government leadership and regional priorities. Parent Night aims to spotlight these nuances, share real-world impacts, and elevate the voices of families and operators who are living the outcomes of childcare policy decisions.“Every parent deserves a voice in shaping the system that supports their children,” added Churcher. “This is a chance to get informed before casting your vote—and to demand clarity, accountability, and quality from those seeking to lead our country.”About ACE:The Association of Childcare Entrepreneurs (ACE) is a non-profit organization that represents childcare providers committed to high-quality, inclusive, and accessible early learning. ACE advocates for a thriving mixed-market childcare system that prioritizes family choice and long-term sustainability.More info visit the ACE National website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.