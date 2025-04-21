Governor Kotek Visits with Students at Salem Area Elementary School

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek dropped into the weekly assembly at Englewood Elementary School in the Salem-Keizer School District on Friday, April 18. She joined approximately 300 students to read a book, answer questions, and receive a gift.

“Joining these kids for part of their day was a gift,” Governor Kotek said. “If I can inspire in any student the joy of reading and the feeling that their Governor is fighting for them, that is a good day’s work.”

The Governor joined roughly 300 students, from grades kindergarten to fifth grade for their afternoon assembly, kicking off with the Englewood School Song. The Governor then read A Little Bit Brave, a story about a courageous rabbit named Logan by Nicola Kinnear. Three students had the opportunity to ask the Governor a question. The assembly ended with a student giving the Governor an honorary Englewood Eagles T-shirt and a certificate.

Englewood Elementary is a kindergarten through fifth-grade school with an enrollment that averages around 350 students. The school was built in 1910, making it one of the oldest schools in Salem-Keizer currently standing.

The Governor has been unwavering in her commitment to public education and supporting Oregon’s students. This includes retooling the way that school districts teach our youngest students how to read through incentivizing evidence-based practices, mitigating disruption to learning through summer learning investments, and proposing a historic $11.36 billion State School Fund investment. The Governor’s Recommended Budget also builds on these initiatives and expands on support outside of the classroom in recognition that a good education is just one ingredient to the success of our children and youth.

Find pictures from the event here.

###