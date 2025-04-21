Meister Media Named Finalist for 2025 Azbees Awards of Editorial Excellence, Receives Honors in Five Regional Categories

Meister Media Worldwide Azbees Awards of Excellence 2025 Meister Media Worldwide

Categories featured include content innovation, state of the industry coverage, special issue coverage, podcast feature and single topic coverage

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meister Media Worldwide (MMW), the leading agriculture media and events company, has been named a national finalist for the 2025 Azbees American Society of Business Press Editors (ASBPE) Awards of Excellence for editorial content in American Vegetable Grower:

• 2024 State of the Vegetable Industry: I Am an American Vegetable Grower

American Vegetable Grower

Contributors: Carol Miller, Editor; Dianne Munson, Senior Editor; Susan Duffy, Graphic Designer

Category: Print > State of the Industry

In addition to securing a national finalist placement, MMW took home a gold, two bronze and a silver award during the regional awards on Wednesday, April 16 in Cleveland. The Heartland region, which features publications from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia, is one of eight regions that comprise this segment of the awards program.

ASBPE announced the Heartland regional winners on March 11, which included MMW brands American Vegetable Grower, CropLife Media Group, and Greenhouse Grower, recognized for content innovation, state of the industry coverage, special issue coverage, podcast feature and single topic coverage. The full list of regional winners is located here and includes:

• “Mark Smith’s Tenacity is Transforming Yuma”

Award: Regional Bronze Award

American Vegetable Grower

Contributors: Carol Miller, Editor; Susan Duffy, Graphic Designer

Category: All Content > Innovation Article > Heartland

• 2024 State of the Vegetable Industry: I Am an American Vegetable Grower

American Vegetable Grower

Award: Regional Bronze Award

Contributors: Carol Miller, Editor; Dianne Munson, Senior Editor; Susan Duffy, Graphic Designer

Category: Print > State of the Industry > Heartland

• The ABCs of ESA: The agriculture industry faces profound changes under the Environmental Protection Agency’s workplan to comply with the Endangered Species Act

Award: Regional Gold Award

CropLife Media Group

Contributors: Carol Miller, Editor; Dianne Munson, Senior Editor; Susan Duffy, Graphic Designer

Category: Print > Special Issue or Supplement > Heartland

• “Greenhouse Grower to Grower Podcast: Get to Know Lauren Kirchner of Spring Creek Growers”

Award: Regional Bronze Award

Greenhouse Grower

Contributors: Brian D. Sparks, Editor; Tyler Hatch, Senior Graphic Designer

Category: Online > Podcast > Heartland

• A Balancing Act: Dynamic Market Conditions Are Forcing Many Top 100 Growers to Walk a Tightrope

Award: Regional Silver Award

Greenhouse Grower

Contributors: Brian D. Sparks, Editor; Tyler Hatch, Senior Graphic Designer

Category: Print > Single Topic Coverage > Heartland

The annual Azbees regional and national awards are highly competitive and recognize excellence in reporting, editing and design across business-to-business, trade, association and professional publications. Open to all U.S.-based B2B publications, the top regional entries earn national recognition across 64 categories. Awards are presented in five divisions: overall excellence, all content, print, design, and online.

This year, ASBPE received more than 800 entries, which were judged by 83 experienced B2B editors, freelancers, designers and journalism professors. The 2025 National Azbees Awards of Excellence will take place virtually on Tuesday, May 27.

ASBPE is the professional association for full-time and freelance editors, writers, art directors, and designers employed in the business, trade, and specialty press.

More information on MMW and its brands including American Vegetable Grower, CropLife Media Group and Greenhouse Grower are available on meistermedia.com.

###

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.