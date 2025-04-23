Burbank Housing, West County Community Services, Local Leaders Commemorate Elderberry Commons Opening in Sebastopol

The Burbank Housing Ribbon Cutting at Elderberry Commons

The property brings 29 one-bedroom units of Permanent Supportive Housing to Sebastopol, California

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Housing nonprofit Burbank Housing gathered Thursday morning with representatives from the Department of Housing & Community Development (HCD), Sonoma County Housing Authority, Sonoma County Community Development Commission, the City of Sebastopol and West County Community Services to celebrate the recent completion of the 29-unit property, Elderberry Commons, at 6751 Sebastopol Avenue in Sebastopol.

The County of Sonoma purchased the property in December 2020 with funding from HCD’s Project Homekey award program. Ownership of the property was transferred to Burbank Housing in July 2024. Soon after that, the construction began to convert the temporary shelter into 29 studio apartment units of permanent supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Originated in 2020 as Project Roomkey, California’s Project Homekey program provides funding to local public entities and nonprofit housing organizations to convert commercial buildings to Permanent or Interim Housing. The project became a priority for local agencies as it would deliver essential housing units to the chronically homeless living within the community.

“Elderberry Commons demonstrates the ‘all hands-on deck’ effort required to deliver permanent supportive housing, even when you start with an existing property,” said Michelle Whitman, Executive Director, Sonoma County Community Development Commission. “The Community Development Commission is grateful to everyone who played a role in getting Elderberry ready for its new residents, and big thanks to Burbank Housing and West County Community Services for bringing this sorely needed housing into service.”

The conversion of Elderberry Commons was at no additional cost to the City of Sebastopol’s budget and is now the first permanent supportive housing project in the city.

“The city takes great pride in its ongoing commitment to supporting our most vulnerable residents—not only within our municipal boundaries, but also in partnership with the County in its broader efforts,” said City of Sebastopol Mayor, Stephen Zollman. “We look forward to working closely with Burbank Housing’s onsite management, whose responsibilities will be to ensure that residents are not only housed but truly embraced as valued members of our community.”

In addition to housing, onsite supportive services and case management will be provided by Guerneville-based nonprofit West County Community Services (WCCS).

“West County Community Services is proud to partner with Burbank Housing at Elderberry Commons to support a thriving community in Sebastopol,” said Christy Davila, Executive Director of WCCS. “With our team based onsite, we’re able to offer consistent support to residents as they build independence and stability in their lives. As a Permanent Supportive Housing community, Elderberry Commons provides a foundation for residents to not only maintain housing but also to grow and thrive, and that looks different for everyone. Our collaboration with Burbank Housing is key to creating a safe, supportive environment where each person’s path is respected and encouraged.”

Now that the ribbon has been cut at Elderberry Commons, Burbank Housing has added 29 essential homes to the City of Sebastopol.

“Elderberry Commons reveals a solution to those facing homelessness in our community. We appreciate the County of Sonoma and the City of Sebastopol for realizing the impact this property has in taking on homelessness,” said Larry Florin, Burbank Housing President and CEO “Partnering with West County Community Services allows us to continue to provide impactful programming onsite that will foster opportunities for a stable life now and in the future.”

Burbank Housing will continue to bring affordable housing solutions to West County with the redevelopment of the former site of George’s Hideaway along Highway 116 in Guerneville. This property will feature 21 apartments and will provide wraparound services through a partnership with West County Community Services. This project is under construction.

About Burbank Housing

Burbank Housing is a nonprofit affordable housing provider with over 40 years of experience building, rehabilitating, and managing affordable communities. As a proven leader, Burbank Housing has a successful track record of building strong partnerships that allow property residents to thrive.

