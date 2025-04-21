Portion of Steilacoom-DuPont Road to close first weekend in May for roundabout construction

DUPONT – A busy section of Steilacoom-DuPont Road near Barksdale Station in DuPont will be unavailable to travelers for a weekend in early May. The closure allows crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to connect a new roundabout to Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

Closure details

At 7 p.m. Friday, May 2, crews will close Steilacoom-DuPont Road to all traffic between Pendleton Avenue and Station Drive.

Access to and from businesses and hotels at Barksdale Station will be maintained from the business park’s south entrance. Left turns to Steilacoom-DuPont Road will be permitted.

A signed detour will direct travelers coming from Interstate 5 to take Wilmington Drive to Center Drive. Travelers coming from Steilacoom will first detour from Steilacoom-DuPont Road to Center Drive and then to I-5.

Fort Lewis’s Integrity Gate will remain accessible via the detour. People accessing the gate should give themselves extra time to navigate the detour.

Steilacoom-DuPont Road is the truck route for DuPont. Truck traffic will temporarily use Center Drive during the weekend closure.

Crews will reopen the road by 5 a.m. Monday, May 5.

Travelers are encouraged to add additional time to help prevent delays.

The work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

Once the road reopens, Steilacoom-DuPont Road travelers will be able to use two sections of the roundabout located just north of Station Drive.

Crews will fully open the roundabout once they complete the new I-5/Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange and overpass. The new overpass is scheduled to open as a diverging diamond interchange in 2026. The work is part of the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project.