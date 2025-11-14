Permanent SR 167 bridge repairs in Pacific begin Nov. 19 with overnight closure of all northbound lanes

PACIFIC – Permanent repairs are set to begin on the northbound State Route 167 bridge across Third Avenue Southwest in Pacific. It was damaged this fall by an over-height vehicle. To set up the work zone, all northbound lanes of the highway between Stewart and Ellingson roads will close Wednesday night, Nov. 19. When traffic reopens the next morning, there will be just one northbound lane.

As announced last month, contractor crews working under an emergency contract for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce northbound SR 167 to one lane around the clock during construction. The left and center lanes will be closed to allow safe access for crews to make repairs and stage equipment. The bridge is expected to fully reopen in early 2026.

“Our engineers have done everything possible to minimize the effects of this incident on people who live, work and commute through this area,” said Northwest Region Administrator Brian Nielsen. “Crews will be working seven days a week to complete the repairs and reopen the bridge as quickly and safely as possible.”

Earlier this month, WSDOT awarded a $1.6 million contract to Johansen Construction Co. of Sumner to complete the repairs.

Upcoming traffic changes

Repairing the Third Avenue Southwest overpass will require temporary changes to traffic in the area. Here’s what people can expect during construction:

Full overnight northbound SR 167 closure: All lanes of northbound SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 20, between Stewart and Ellingson roads. A signed detour will guide people around the closure.

All lanes of northbound SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 20, between Stewart and Ellingson roads. A signed detour will guide people around the closure. Northbound SR 167 reduced to one lane 24/7: After the overnight closure, northbound SR 167 will be reduced to one right lane between Stewart Road and just north of the Third Avenue Southwest overpass. Expect additional traffic, congestion and delays.

After the overnight closure, northbound SR 167 will be reduced to one right lane between Stewart Road and just north of the Third Avenue Southwest overpass. Expect additional traffic, congestion and delays. Third Avenue Southwest closure: The road beneath SR 167 will close starting Wednesday night, Nov. 19, until bridge repairs are complete. A signed detour will be in place using local roads.

Roughly 50,000 vehicles travel over this section of northbound SR 167 each day.

WSDOT urges people who travel on this corridor to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

Construction timeline

An over-height commercial vehicle struck the Third Avenue Southwest bridge on Sept. 23, 2025, damaging a concrete girder near the middle of the span. On Sept. 30, the governor’s office issued an emergency proclamation (PDF 132KB), allowing WSDOT to seek federal reimbursement for the repairs.

Contractor crews will use precision methods to remove and replace the damaged girder while leaving the remaining bridge support structure intact. Construction will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the bridge is restored to its pre-strike condition.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.