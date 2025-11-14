New traffic lights along SR 7 through Parkland and Spanaway

SPANAWAY – People who walk and roll can now push a button to activate a stop light at certain intersections along State Route 7/Pacific Avenue South in Pierce County.

During the week of Nov. 10, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation began activating the new traffic lights. The lights are mounted on a mast arm and pole. When not in use, the lights show green arrows. When activated, the lights will turn red to stop vehicle traffic and allow people walking or rolling to cross the highway.

Crews have turned on new traffic lights at 10 intersections in Parkland and Spanaway.

The lights at the intersection of SR 7 and 155th Street South will be turned on at a later date. WSDOT will provide the date for that work once the schedule is finalized.

Travelers can also expect to see daytime lane closures when there is a break from the rain. Crews will add permanent pavement markings to complete the project. Real-time information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

About the project

In April, crews began installing the new traffic lights between 188th Street South and Violet Meadow Street South. The traffic lights replace signs with rapid flashing lights at each intersection. Work also included sidewalk upgrades to meet current Americans with Disability Act standards and extended median islands.

Funding

The $8.8 million project was funded by a grant through the Pedestrian & Bicycle Program coupled with direct legislative funding. The grant is supported by state funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at climate.wa.gov.

