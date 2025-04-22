Rightsline to Showcase Advanced Licensing Solutions at Licensing Expo 2025

Seamless Workflows to Optimize Licensing, Product Approvals, Rights, and Royalties Management

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rightsline, a global leader in rights, royalties, and financial solutions, will demonstrate powerful new features at the 2025 Brand Licensing Expo designed to streamline and optimize licensing workflows for licensors and licensees. Exhibiting at Booth H230, Rightsline will showcase key advancements in product approvals and its Partner Portal—solutions essential for driving operational efficiency and maximizing the value of intellectual property (IP). With these innovations, Rightsline continues to empower licensing organizations with the ability to enhance compliance, improve collaboration, and drive revenue.

Licensing Expo 2025:

Attendees will discover how Rightsline simplifies product approvals, streamlines reporting, and provides a seamless experience for licensees— all while maintaining full control and visibility over IP:

Product Approvals:

Rightsline’s product approvals solution will enable licensees to submit product designs for approval directly through the Rightsline portal. Available later this year, this feature will allow for image annotation, task tracking, and maintains a full audit trail, ensuring brand protection and maximizing IP revenue. Once approved, products automatically generate SKUs and associate them with relevant IP and agreements—streamlining the workflow from submission to revenue, all within the same system that manages rights and royalties.

Partner Portal:

Rightsline’s enhanced Partner Portal offers a centralized platform for tracking licensee reporting obligations. Licensees can submit sales and usage data, while licensors monitor royalty payments, retail-specific royalty rates, and sales channel data via the portal for greater visibility into product performance and revenue streams.

Royalty Processing:

Rightsline’s robust calculation engine ensures fast and accurate processing of both royalty income and expenses. It validates royalty reports, calculates royalties, tracks recoupment of MGs, evaluates deductions and off-price caps, calculates and tracks marketing spend, and generates detailed statements and invoices— ensuring full visibility and compliance.

Financials:

Rightsline functions as a true subledger, supporting granular general ledger entries while integrating seamlessly with accounting platforms for smooth and accurate reporting. It manages invoicing processes, revenue recognition, cash application, multi-currency requirements, and compliance checks to enhance control and transparency over financial operations. Rightsline’s comprehensive forecasting abilities also enhance partner performance planning and help structure advantageous deals for their business.

AI Capabilities:

Rightsline continues to innovate with AI-powered tools that improve workflow efficiency, automate decision-making, and provide deep insights into licensing operations, enabling smarter and faster decisions for brands and licensees.

Enhanced Reporting:

Advanced reporting features provide detailed visibility into licensed product performance, helping licensors track revenue, retailer performance, and compliance with contractual obligations.

Task Management Features:

Rightsline will also showcase new task management tools that improve workflow tracking, ensuring approvals, submissions, and contract obligations are met efficiently and on time.

"We’re excited to showcase Rightsline’s latest innovations at this year’s Licensing Expo,” said Patrick Arkeveld, CEO of Rightsline. "These advancements provide brands and licensees with powerful tools to streamline product approvals, simplify licensee reporting, and unlock the full potential of their IP. As the industry evolves, RIghtsline continues to lead the way with user-friendly rights, royalties, and licensing solutions that empower our customers to drive revenue, enhance compliance, and take full control of their IP."

Acquisitions Strengthen Industry Leadership

The recent acquisitions of FilmTrack and RSG Media further strengthen Rightsline’s position as the IP commerce leader. With over 300 global customers and a world-class workforce with unmatched expertise, Rightsline continues to set the standard in rights and royalties management, powering the future of the industry.

Visit Rightsline at Licensing Expo 2025

Attendees can visit Rightsline at Booth H230 to explore these exciting new features and see firsthand how Rightsline’s platform provides a comprehensive solution for managing the complexities of licensing.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rightsline.com/licensing-expo-2025/

About Rightsline

Rightsline is the premier global provider of rights and royalties management solutions, empowering intellectual property (IP) owners with cutting-edge technology to effectively manage and monetize their content throughout the entire IP lifecycle. Catering to a diverse range of industries such as media and entertainment, gaming, publishing, consumer products, life sciences, and high tech, Rightsline provides a comprehensive suite of tools for gaining 360-degree visibility into their content's rights, royalties, contracts, and additional revenue streams. Trusted by over 300 global customers, Rightsline’s clientele includes Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios, Spotify, FIFA, Merck, Electronic Arts (EA), Hallmark, and other prominent IP content holders worldwide. Since its inception in 2012, Rightsline has grown to over 300 dedicated employees and maintains a strong presence in key locations including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Toronto, London, and New Delhi.

For more information about Rightsline and to join the conversation, please visit www.rightsline.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

