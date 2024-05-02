Rightsline Strengthens Global IP Commerce Leadership with Acquisition of FilmTrack

Rightsline and City National Bank have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Rightsline will purchase FilmTrack

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rightsline, a global leader in rights and royalties management solutions, and City National Bank have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Rightsline will purchase FilmTrack from City National Bank. Founded in 1996 to assist entertainment companies in managing their intellectual property, FilmTrack specializes in providing end-to-end SaaS solutions to assist entertainment companies in managing their intellectual property, including contracts, rights, financials, royalties, and participations. Having amassed a client base comprising nearly 200 entertainment customers, FilmTrack’s incorporation will enhance Rightsline’s leadership position in the global rights and royalties management landscape.

“The acquisition of FilmTrack marks a pivotal moment in our journey as it brings together two powerhouse companies to better serve our customers with the most comprehensive IP commerce services in the market,” said Patrick Arkeveld, CEO of Rightsline. “We’re thrilled to welcome FilmTrack customers to Rightsline’s rights and royalties solution ecosystem. We look forward to leveraging decades of industry expertise and best practices to continue to deliver unparalleled and innovative services to our customers.”

Both companies are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for FilmTrack’s customers to ensure sustained growth and success in managing IP content. The acquisition is expected to close in approximately 60 days, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

# # #

About Rightsline

Rightsline is the premier global provider of rights and royalties management solutions, empowering intellectual property (IP) owners with cutting-edge technology to effectively manage and monetize their content throughout the entire IP lifecycle. Catering to a diverse range of industries such as media and entertainment, gaming, publishing, consumer products, life sciences, and high tech, Rightsline offers finance, legal, operations, and strategy teams a comprehensive suite of tools for gaining 360-degree visibility into content rights, royalties, contracts, and additional revenue streams. Trusted by industry giants worldwide, Rightsline's clientele includes Amazon Studios, BBC Studios, Spotify, FIFA, Merck, Electronic Arts (EA), Hallmark, and other prominent global IP holders. Since its inception in 2012, Rightsline has grown to over 170 dedicated professionals and maintains a strong presence in key locations including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Toronto, and London. For more information about Rightsline and to join the conversation, please visit www.rightsline.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About FilmTrack

Founded in 1996, FilmTrack provides end-to-end SaaS solutions and specializes in simplifying the complexities of managing and licensing intellectual property. FilmTrack’s cloud-based platform allows entertainment and new media companies to manage contracts, rights, financials, royalties and participations all under one roof.