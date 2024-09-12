Rightsline Amplifies Rights & Royalties Platform Capabilities with RSG Media Acquisition

Unites industry leaders with unmatched expertise and capabilities, delivering advanced tools to help customers navigate the complexities of IP commerce.

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rightsline, an industry-leading provider of rights and royalties management solutions, today announced its strategic acquisition of RSG Media, a leader in enterprise rights management and audience analytics.

This acquisition marks a significant step forward in Rightsline’s mission to drive innovation in the rights and royalties space, as it brings together cutting-edge technologies and deep industry expertise that will deliver unprecedented value to customers worldwide.

With its recent acquisition of FilmTrack and integration of RSG Media, Rightsline further solidifies its position as the most comprehensive and innovative IP commerce platform in the market.

“The addition of RSG Media’s proven feature set, powerful analytics, and talented global workforce into Rightsline’s ecosystem enables us to continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in rights and royalties management,” said Patrick Arkeveld, CEO of Rightsline. “This acquisition unites industry leaders with unmatched expertise and best-in-class capabilities, creating a platform that equips our customers with the most sophisticated tools to effectively navigate the complexities of IP commerce.”

Founded in 1985, RSG Media has been a pioneering force in the industry, offering solutions that drive revenue and profits through deep analytics, advanced enterprise systems, and expert advisory services. With a customer base that includes major TV networks, studios, sport leagues, and brand licensors across 170 countries, RSG Media’s integration into Rightsline will deliver next-generation IP commerce solutions to a diverse range of customers.

"Rightsline is the perfect partner to take RSG Media’s legacy of innovation and customer success to the next level,” said Scott Roessler, CEO of Naviga Global, RSG Media’s parent company. “Rightsline’s vision, expertise, and dedication to advancing rights and royalties services will usher in a new era of enhanced solutions and drive significant advancements for both RSG customers and the industry.”

"The addition of RSG Media underscores Rightsline’s commitment to creating a unified, technology-driven rights and royalties platform that addresses the evolving needs of the industry,” said Matt Bricker, CTO and Technical Co-Founder of Rightsline. “By integrating RSG Media's productized finance features, analytics expertise, and global engineering capabilities, we can accelerate key roadmap work streams and AI initiatives that will redefine industry standards and advance our mission to deliver the most advanced and comprehensive IP commerce solution.”

# # #

About Rightsline

Rightsline is the premier global provider of rights and royalties management solutions, specializing in empowering intellectual property (IP) owners across diverse industries including media and entertainment, gaming, publishing, consumer products, life sciences, and high tech. Since 2012, Rightsline has provided cutting-edge technology to industry leaders like Amazon Studios, BBC Studios, Spotify, FIFA, Merck, Electronic Arts (EA), Hallmark, and other prominent global IP holders to effectively manage and monetize their content throughout the entire IP lifecycle, offering 360-degree visibility into content rights, royalties, contracts, and revenue streams. Rightsline operates with over 170 dedicated professionals in key locations including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Toronto, and London. For more information visit www.rightsline.com.

About RSG Media

RSG Media believes in using both art and science to deliver radical insights and deeper connections to drive the evolution of the media ecosystem. It drives clients' revenue and profits through rights, audiences, and advertising across platforms using deep analytics, AI, enterprise systems, and expert advisory services. Its customers include TV Networks, MVPDs, Studios, VOD & OTT Services, and Brand Licensors. RSG Media was founded in 1985 and is based in New York City with offices in Los Angeles, London, and Delhi/Gurgaon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.