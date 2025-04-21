Treaty Land Entitlement Transfer of Mineral Rights for Sturgeon Lake First Nation

CANADA, April 21 - Released on April 21, 2025

An additional 128 hectares (317 acres) of undisposed Crown mineral rights are now eligible to be transferred to Sturgeon Lake First Nation under the Sturgeon Lake Treaty Land Entitlement (TLE) Settlement Agreement once the surface attains reserve status.

The Government of Saskatchewan has approved the transfer of approximately 2,093 hectares (5,171 acres) of Crown minerals to the federal government on behalf of Sturgeon Lake First Nation. This latest order has increased the total and further support the First Nation's efforts to realize the full benefits of its Treaty land entitlement.

"The transfer of mineral rights to the Sturgeon Lake First Nation demonstrates Saskatchewan's ongoing commitment to fulfilling its Treaty obligations and fostering economic reconciliation in our resource-rich province," Minister Responsible for First Nations Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "We are committed to supporting long-term opportunities for growth and prosperity in First Nation communities across the province."

This transfer marks another step in the province's support of TLE agreements which enable First Nations to acquire reserve lands that were promised under the Treaties. The creation of new reserve lands contributes to community growth, economic development and the exercise of traditional land use.

The Ministry of Government Relations oversees and implements the provincial responsibilities under TLE agreements, working in collaboration with Canada and 36 Entitlement First Nations across Saskatchewan.

The Government of Saskatchewan remains committed to advancing TLE implementation and supporting the long-term growth and prosperity of First Nations communities. Saskatchewan has transferred more land to reserve status under TLE agreements than any other province in Canada.

