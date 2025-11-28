Kelvington School Celebrates Renovations

CANADA, November 29 - Released on November 28, 2025

Today, Kelvington-Wadena MLA Chris Beaudry on behalf of Education Minister Everett Hindley, Horizon School Division, students and school and community leaders celebrated the opening of Kelvington’s fully renovated K-12 school.

“Investing in schools means investing in the future of our communities,” Education Minister Everett Hindley said. “The significant upgrades at Kelvington School have transformed the facility into a modern K-12 learning environment that will serve students and families in the area, giving Saskatchewan students their best start for many years to come.”

The provincial government invested more than $5.9 million to consolidate Robert Melrose Elementary School into Kelvington High School and upgrade the facility. The new Kelvington School now includes:

A new main entrance and front offices for improved safety;

Modern science labs and breakout learning spaces;

Updated washrooms, corridors, flooring, lockers and lighting;

New outdoor play areas for students; and

Improved parking and bus drop-off zones.

"The renewal of Kelvington School represents an exciting new chapter for students, families, and communities across the surrounding area," Horizon School Division Board of Education Chair Linda Mattock said. "Bringing our K-12 learners together in a modern, shared space will benefit learners for generations. We sincerely thank the Government of Saskatchewan and all partners who supported this important investment in our children's future."

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.8 billion toward school infrastructure projects. This includes 74 new schools, 31 major renovation projects and 10 minor renovation projects.

