Leadership Expert Shawn M. Galloway Reveals How to Increase Employee Engagement with New Book

Shared Ownership book

Shared Ownership: Engaging the Subcultures is available now in all formats

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best-selling author and leadership expert Shawn M. Galloway announces the release of his latest book, " Shared Ownership: Engaging the Subcultures ." Designed for leaders overseeing plants, factories, departments, shifts, and teams, this essential guide explores the critical role of frontline supervisors in shaping a culture of engagement, accountability, and sustained excellence.Essential Leadership StrategiesThe book takes readers through seven in-depth chapters, revealing:● Why traditional engagement initiatives often fail.● The true essence of employee engagement and how leaders can cultivate it effectively.● The link between leadership style and engagement levels, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between leader and employee.● The unique challenges frontline supervisors face and the tools needed to overcome them.● Strategies for strengthening team relationships, boosting morale, and driving productivity.Creating Committed TeamsAs one of Galloway’s most authoritative yet approachable books yet, "Shared Ownership" puts a focus on actionable insights to ensure leaders are properly equipped at all levels with the knowledge and confidence to drive meaningful change. Readers will gain a deeper understanding of organizational subcultures and learn how to address employees’ fears and concerns to achieve real engagement rather than compliance.Shared Ownership: Engaging the Subcultures is now available in print, Kindle, and audiobook format through Amazon Galloway will be discussing key insights from the book at the NSC Spring Conference on April 24 and in an upcoming OH&S magazine webinar on May 28.ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn M. Galloway is a globally recognized expert in leadership, organizational strategy, and employee engagement. As CEO of ProAct Safety, he has worked with hundreds of companies across industries to achieve cultural transformation and maintain operational excellence. A sought-after speaker, consultant, and author of multiple best-selling books, Galloway is known for his dynamic approach to leadership and engagement.ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at www.ProActSafety.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.