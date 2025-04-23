Turnkey Capital Launches The First and only Anti-Virus for iOS

Turnkey Capital Inc. announced the launch of Aedan Intelligence, a groundbreaking antivirus and mobile security app now available for free on the iOS App Store.

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turnkey Capital Inc. announced the launch of Aedan Intelligence, a groundbreaking antivirus and cybersecurity application now available for free on the iOS App Store . Aedan Intelligence is the first and only cybersecurity solution for Apple devices that utilizes the power of Adaptive Intelligence to provide users with unparalleled protection.Designed specifically for iPhone and other Apple devices,Aedan Intelligence is the world's first mobile security application powered by Adaptive Intelligence. Aedan identifies known and unknown threats by implementing a sophisticated pattern detection. It allows the user to scan a target folder to search and permanently destroy malicious codes discovered on the local device. Aedan Intelligence offers a proactive approach to mobile security. A future update will see Aedan Intelligence offering an AI-driven engine that learns and adapts to potential threats in real-time, offering a dynamic defense against the ever-evolving landscape of cyberattacks. The current version of the app is available for free, allowing users to experience the core benefits of Aedan Intelligence's cutting-edge technology. Turnkey Capital Inc. plans to introduce the paid subscription model in the future, which will unlock the full spectrum of the app's advanced functionalities.•Aedan Intelligence key features include:*Scanner to destroy corrupted files.* User-Friendly Interface: Seamless and intuitive design for easy navigation.•Future Functionality with paid subscription will include:* Adaptive Intelligence: Learns user behavior and adapts its defenses accordingly.* Real-time Protection: Continuous monitoring to safeguard against emerging risks. (Firewall)Aedan Intelligence is available for download now on the iOS App Store. Are you safe?About Turnkey Capital Inc.Turnkey Capital Inc. is engaged in providing AI services. The company has created an Adaptive Intelligence platform, dedicated to developing and deploying security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to safeguard America's national security and protect consumers.Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of the latest information, future events, or otherwise.

