Credit One Bank Proudly Sponsors Green Our Planet’s Giant Student Farmers Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit One Bank is excited to announce its role as the presenting sponsor of Green Our Planet’s Spring 2025 Giant Student Farmers Market, which will take place on April 22, 2025, on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. This event, held in honor of Earth Day, will feature over 520 students from 52 schools across the Clark County School District showcasing their homegrown produce and handmade crafts.The Giant Student Farmers Market is the largest student-run farmers market in the nation. It provides young “Farmpreneurs” with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in entrepreneurship, STEM, and financial literacy. Through this event, students learn valuable business skills and promote healthy eating and environmental stewardship within their communities.Credit One Bank’s sponsorship highlights its commitment to supporting educational initiatives and fostering financial literacy among young people. As part of this partnership, Credit One Bank also supports Green Our Planet’s comprehensive financial literacy program, designed to equip students with essential money management skills. This program covers key concepts such as budgeting, saving, and responsible credit use, empowering students to make informed financial decisions and build secure financial futures.“Credit One Bank is honored to support Green Our Planet’s Giant Student Farmers Market,” said Lenny Chide, Community Reinvestment Officer at Credit One Bank. “We believe in the power of education and are dedicated to helping students develop the skills they need to succeed. Supporting the Green Our Planet Financial Literacy Curriculum is a cornerstone of this commitment, and we are thrilled to see it in action at such a meaningful event.”Credit One Bank invites you to celebrate the achievements of young entrepreneurs and support their journey toward a brighter, more sustainable future on April 22 at Green Our Planet’s Giant Student Farmers Market.Event Details:Date: April 22, 2025Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Location: The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135Admission: FreePlease visit Green Our Planet’s website at GreenOurPlanet.org for more information about the event.About Credit One Bank:Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.About Green Our Planet:Green Our Planet is an EdTech conservation 501(c)3 nonprofit that runs STEM school garden and hydroponics programs in the United States and beyond. Green Our Planet’s programs enhance student academic performance, inspire environmental stewardship in students, and promote students to embrace healthy eating habits, while also tackling food deserts where access to fresh produce is limited. Spanning 44 states and 5 countries, Green Our Planet has implemented programs in over 1,100 schools, impacting more than 500,000 students. As one of the largest school garden and hydroponics programs in the U.S., Green Our Planet is inspiring the next generation of scientists, farmers, nutritionists, entrepreneurs and conservationists.For more information or to apply for a program, visit GreenOurPlanet.org.Fans can also follow the latest Green Our Planet news and events on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

