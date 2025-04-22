VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) announces New England Kitchens Secures Largest Flooring Order - To Surpass $1.5 Million

"VizConnect, Inc. is extremely excited about it's investment in and long-term Strategic Partnership formed with New England Kitchen", Temba Mahaka, CEO.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. (OTC: VIZC) announces New England Kitchens Secures Largest Flooring Order to Date, Total Project to Surpass $1.5 Million in Gross RevenueVizConnect, Inc. which has a 10% equity stake in New England Kitchens (NEK), is proud to announce a major milestone for NEK’s flooring division. NEK has secured its largest single wholesale flooring order since the division’s inception, with the flooring contract alone valued at over $700,000.This landmark order is part of a larger project involving 171 residential units, representing a total contract value of approximately $1.5 million in gross revenue for NEK for the entire project. The scale and scope of this project underscore NEK’s accelerating growth and reputation as a trusted partner for large-scale residential developments throughout Southern Maine.“This order not only reflects the continued trust developers place in NEK, but it also demonstrates the strength of our diversified offerings,” said Shannon Croteau. “We’ve made significant investments in our flooring operations, and this win is a clear validation of that strategy.”With contract delivery scheduled across multiple phases, NEK remains well-positioned for sustained revenue growth through 2025 and beyond. The flooring division, launched as part of NEK’s broader expansion strategy, continues to exceed performance expectations and is becoming a key contributor to the company’s bottom line.For more information about New England Kitchens and its growth plans, please visit www.vizconnect.com About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT, and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximize existing capabilities, improve shareholder performance and profitability, increase cost efficiencies, optimize business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis, and simplify business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ About New England Kitchens, LLCNew England Kitchens has been serving Maine’s construction industry for over 35 years, providing top-quality kitchen and flooring solutions. As a trusted partner for builders and developers, NEK takes pride in delivering exceptional service and craftsmanship, ensuring seamless integration into residential and commercial projects.For more information, contact Shannon Croteau at Design@NewEnglandKitchens.com, via the website https://newenglandkitchens.com Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.Social Media Links for VizConnect, Inc:Preferred Vendors Listing for Purchasing VizConnect, Inc. Shares:Charles Schwab: https://www.schwab.com Vanguard: https://investor.vanguard.com

