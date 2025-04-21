Douglas port connector road receives final environmental clearance

DOUGLAS – The Arizona Department of Transportation has finalized an Environmental Assessment and Design Concept Report identifying the route and configuration for a roadway that will connect a new Douglas commercial port of entry with State Route 80.

The selected route is about 4.5 miles west of the Raul Hector Castro International Port of Entry in Douglas and along the existing James Ranch Road. While the selected design would require an estimated $49 million to build a four-lane divided highway traveling 1.4 miles between the new port and SR 80, ADOT plans to start with an interim configuration offering one lane of divided highway in each direction and add to it as funds become available.

ADOT Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program, which is available for review and comment at azdot.gov/tentative5year, proposes $27 million for a project to begin in late 2026. The final Environmental Assessment and Design Concept Report documents and appendices are posted at azdot.gov/DouglasIPOERoadStudy

The full selected configuration, which was developed with input from the community and other stakeholders, includes reconstructing one mile of SR 80 to improve drainage, reconstructing the intersection of SR 80 and James Ranch Road with additional turn lanes and a traffic signal and building two roundabouts on the new roadway.

ADOT continues seeking ways to fund the full project before construction begins in late 2026, including applying for federal grants and earmarks.

The roadway is expected to open in 2028, when the new land port of entry plans to open on 80 acres of land the city of Douglas donated to the General Services Administration. The project is being conducted in coordination with the General Services Administration, City of Douglas and Cochise County.

The new connector road and land port of entry facility are being constructed to reduce congestion through downtown Douglas while improving safety, access and travel times to better serve the economic and transportation needs of the area. The Environmental Assessment and Design Concept Report, along with a Finding of No Significant Impact, allows ADOT to move forward with the project design and construction.

ADOT will conduct public outreach during final design of the land port of entry and will notify the public of opportunities to provide input.