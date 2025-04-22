Inspect Point Partners with Solutions360 to Deliver Integrated Fire Protection Workflow Solutions

Inspect Point is excited to announce its integration with Q360, Solutions360’s enterprise software for project management, accounting, and service management.

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspect Point , a leading provider of fire protection workflow management software, is excited to announce its partnership with Solutions360 , a premier provider of business management software for fire and life safety contractors.Together, Inspect Point and Solutions360 deliver a fully integrated solution that enhances operational efficiency for fire protection companies by combining Inspect Point’s best-in-class inspection platform with Q360 , Solutions360’s robust enterprise software for project management, accounting, and service management.Inspect Point’s software empowers fire protection companies and their teams to streamline the inspection, testing, and maintenance workflows of all types, using mobile-friendly solutions that promote code compliance, data accuracy, and field efficiency. Their integration with Q360 will allow contractors to seamlessly manage both field operations and back-office functions in one unified solution.This partnership provides fire protection companies with the ability to manage inspections, service calls, and repairs from the field, while seamlessly syncing real-time data back to the office for better decision-making, enhanced reporting, and a smoother invoicing and billing workflow. With Q360’s strong back-office tools and Inspect Point’s mobile-first fire inspection workflow, users will be able to automate key business processes and ensure that both field and office teams are aligned.“We’re thrilled to partner with Solutions360 and bring a comprehensive, integrated solution to the fire protection industry,” said Padraic Doyle, CEO of Inspect Point. “The combination of Inspect Point’s inspection and maintenance management platform with Q360’s business management tools offers fire protection contractors the best of both worlds: efficient, scalable workflows in the field and optimized back-office operations. Our goal is to provide a truly seamless experience from inspection to invoicing, driving operational efficiency and improving customer satisfaction.”“We’re excited to work with Inspect Point to provide a fully integrated solution that simplifies operations for fire protection contractors ultimately driving customer retention and profitability,” said Brad Dempsey, CEO/Founder of Solutions360.The combined solution is designed to meet the unique needs of fire protection companies, offering a mobile-first approach to inspections, streamlined deficiency management, and real-time data syncing with back-office functions. The integration is designed for flexibility and scalability, allowing both platforms to grow alongside the evolving needs of fire protection businesses.For more information on the Inspect Point and Solutions360 partnership, and to learn more about how this integrated solution can benefit your business, click here.About Solutions360Solutions360 is a leading provider of business management software designed specifically for the fire protection industry. Their Q360 platform offers comprehensive tools for project management, accounting, service management, and business intelligence, enabling contractors to streamline operations, improve customer service, and drive profitability. Solutions360 serves fire protection contractors, integrators, and service providers across North America and beyond.About Inspect PointInspect Point is a cloud-based solution that supports fire and life safety professionals in their mission to make the world more secure. The web-based backend and a powerful mobile application enable companies to run their entire business from inspection to collection with one platform. Featuring a library of built-in NFPA & UL-C templates, Inspect Point is the most comprehensive fire protection platform on the market today. As technology advances, Inspect Point will support the fire protection industry each step of the way.For media inquiries, please contact marketing@inspectpoint.com.

