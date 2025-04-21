Secretary Naig Invites Horticulture Producers to Join Choose Iowa

The state-led branding and marketing program is expanding to include Iowa horticulture products

BOONE, Iowa (April 21, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Choose Iowa program is expanding to promote a vibrant array of Iowa grown horticultural products, such as Christmas trees, cut flowers, bedding plants, and ornamental trees and shrubs. Secretary Naig made the expansion announcement in conjunction with Iowa Horticulture Week (April 20-26) during a visit to Red Granite Farm near Boone. Red Granite Farm is a Choose Iowa member whose diverse operation includes over 300 varieties of hardy perennials, vines, shrubs, annuals and succulents from their garden center, plus more than five acres of vegetables and pumpkins.

Choose Iowa’s initial focus has been on promoting Iowa grown, raised, and made food and beverages. This expansion into horticulture, which the Legislature authorized during the 2024 session, strengthens Iowa’s commitment to promoting and spotlighting the state’s diverse growers, including greenhouses, flower farms, nurseries and landscape businesses.

“Iowa’s rich and diverse horticulture industry is a cornerstone of our agricultural heritage, enriching neighborhoods and communities around our state. By expanding Choose Iowa from primarily Iowa food and beverage promotion to now include ornamental and non-edible horticulture, we’re further connecting consumers with great Iowa farmers and small businesses,” said Secretary Naig. “Whether you are looking for cut flowers or a Christmas tree, Choose Iowa can help you support local businesses and communities. With spring’s arrival and Mother’s Day right around the corner, we invite consumers to explore the beauty and freshness of Iowa’s horticulture and join us in supporting these farmers and small businesses through Choose Iowa.”

Choose Iowa membership has been growing rapidly in 2025. The program started the year at 147 members and now its ranks include more than 250 members, adding nearly a member a day. Choose Iowa membership offers a full suite of benefits. For just $100 annually, members can showcase their Iowa grown, Iowa raised, and Iowa made food, beverages, and ag products, including horticulture, with the official logo on their packaging and labels. Through customized profiles in the Find Local directory, customers can easily locate and support these Choose Iowa member farms and businesses. Choose Iowa members can opt into cooperative advertising opportunities to amplify their reach, attract more customers, and leverage Choose Iowa digital platforms to increase their online presence and engage with a statewide audience. They receive valuable updates about grant opportunities, program enhancements, industry news, and more with the member newsletter. Learn more about the benefits of becoming a Choose Iowa member and sign up today at ChooseIowa.com.

Use the Find Local Directory on ChooseIowa.com

As consumers seek out bedding plants, potted herbaceous perennials, cut flowers, cultivated greens, foliage plants, Christmas trees, deciduous flowering and shade trees, broadleaf evergreens, landscape conifers, deciduous shrubs, and other landscaping trees and plants, they can find local growers at ChooseIowa.com.

The “Find Local” directory allows customers and agritourists to easily search for local products and experiences from Choose Iowa members. Customers can search by location, name, type of product, online or in-person sales, site amenities, agritourism and/or events. The directory will continue to grow as more members are added.

Choose Iowa is the state’s signature branding and marketing program for Iowa grown, Iowa raised and Iowa made food, beverages, and ag products. The Choose Iowa program was initiated by Secretary Naig and is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Iowans can connect with Choose Iowa through Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and the Choose Iowa website, which includes several user-friendly features for both members and consumers. Questions about Choose Iowa and its member benefits, grants and programs can be emailed to ChooseIowa@IowaAgriculture.gov.