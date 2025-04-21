A-1 Pest Control Celebrates 59 Years of Excellence at Annual Founder’s Day Breakfast

A pest control exterminator from A-1 Pest Control A-1 Pest Control logo A-1 Pest Control provides commercial pest control to restaurants for proactive pest control.

A-1 Pest Control marks 59 years with Founder's Day Breakfast, honoring Jack Roberts and dedicated employees at Cedar Rock Country Club.

LENOIR, NC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A-1 Pest Control, a leading pest control company , marked its 59th anniversary with its Annual Founder’s Day Breakfast at the Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir. Over 90 employees from the company’s six offices gathered to honor founder Jack Roberts and celebrate nearly six decades of dedicated service to western North Carolina and beyond.Yvonne Roberts, Executive Office Manager, opened the event with a heartfelt message about the value of going the extra mile. “At A-1, we strive to make a positive difference every day. Our success is a direct result of your commitment and hard work. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she said.President Bruce Roberts reflected on the company’s humble beginnings, noting that his father, Jack Roberts, purchased A-1 on March 15, 1966, with just a panel truck, a sprayer, and two accounts. “The principles of honesty, integrity, and relentless dedication to solving our customers’ problems remain the cornerstone of our business today,” Bruce stated. He also recognized several employee milestones, including Nelson Soots, who has served the company for an impressive 54 years.Jack Roberts, Founder and Vice President Emeritus, shared insights on the company’s growth and the critical role each employee plays. “Every one of you contributes to our legacy. Thank you for being part of the A-1 family,” he said.A-1 Pest Control has grown into a trusted, full-service pest control provider serving western North Carolina, including Lincoln, Gaston, and Iredell counties. With offices in Lenoir, Hickory, Blowing Rock, West Jefferson, Mooresville, and Hendersonville/Asheville, A-1 continues to uphold its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.About A-1 Pest Control Founded in 1966, A-1 Pest Control is a family-owned and operated business dedicated to providing effective pest management solutions. With a focus on honesty, integrity, and customer care, A-1 serves residential and commercial clients across western North Carolina. Learn more at A-1 Pest Control website.Contact: Ann Long Marketing Director A-1 Pest Control Email: Annlong@A1termitepc.com Website: A-1PC.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.