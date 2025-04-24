LISA TAUAI CROWNED MS. USA INTERNATIONAL® 2025

Lisa Tauai, Ms. USA International 2025

Lisa Tauai from Las Vegas, Nevada was crowned Ms. USA International® 2025 at the national pageant held Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Chino Hills, California.

Lisa “Clutch” Tauai from Las Vegas, Nevada was crowned Ms. USA International® 2025 at the national pageant held Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Talent Factory in Chino Hills, California.

Lisa expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to wear the crown, a title that propels her into a global role with an organization dedicated to “Empowering Women.” She looks forward to inspiring women of all ages to embrace their potential while using her platform to drive volunteer efforts and create positive change in her community and beyond.

A Registered Dietitian, Lisa channels her passion for wellness into her work with Weight Watchers, Deux Rose Medical Spa, and the Culinary Academy of North Las Vegas, where she helps individuals lead healthier, fuller lives with expertise and empathy. Her journey, however, extends well beyond nutrition. A retired Lieutenant Colonel and Squadron Commander in the U.S. Air Force, Lisa earned more than 40 major awards during her illustrious military career, retiring as a respected leader who motivated others to excel. No stranger to the pageant world, she previously held the title of Ms. International® 2023-24, has been featured in 12 magazines, and was named Top Model at the 2024 Model Icon Fashion Show in Chicago. Locally, she shines as a regular guest on KVVU-TV Las Vegas Fox 5 News and now hosts “Vegas Saints” on “Las Vegas Tonight” with Dale Davidson, sharing inspiring stories of hope and faith. Her voice also reaches audiences through various podcasts, where she offers insights with grace and authenticity.

This year, over 30 women applied via the pageant website for a chance at the coveted title. Finalists were selected based on their applications, photos, and phone interviews, with 21 women from across the U.S. ultimately competing on stage. They were judged in four categories—Judges Personal Interview, Fun Fashion and Introduction, Evening Gown, and On-Stage Question—each accounting for 25% of their score. Every finalist received a $4,500 scholarship for a year of unlimited classes at the Talent Factory. Additional titles awarded included Teen International Beauty® 2025, Miss International Beauty® 2025, and Miss/Ms./Mrs. Classic America®, Classic International® 2025 and Ms. USA™ 2025 which was an appointed title. The event was supported by sponsors such as the Talent Factory and Daniel Pham Photography.

Ms. USA International®, along with other titles awarded, is a registered federal trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, D.C. (Registration Number: 7594256) and is managed by the Ms. America Pageant Corporation in California. For more details, visit MsAmericaPageant.com and www.InternationalBeautyPageants.com.

To invite Lisa to your event or parade, contact her at lisatauai@yahoo.com or connect via Facebook (lisa.tauai) or Instagram (@lisatauai). For those interested in working with her to enhance their diet and well-being, reach out at lisatauai@yahoo.com.

