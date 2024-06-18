Anaheim Flag Day Celebrates Its 29th Year

Flag Day Founder Sally Feldhaus, State Senator Tom Umberg and Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aikens - Photo by Todd Herczeg Anaheim Police Mounted Enforcement Unit participated in the Anaheim Flag Day Parade - Photo by Todd Herczeg Vintage Model T Ford cars owned and proudly driven in the parade by members of the Orange County Model A Ford Club. Photo by Todd Herczeg

The Anaheim Flag Day continues to be an enriching and educational experience, fostering patriotism and community pride in a dynamic and inclusive way.

It is crucial for future generations to comprehend the flag’s symbolism and the historical context in which it was adopted, as it represents the cornerstone of our nation’s heritage” — Sally Feldhaus, Founder of Anaheim Flag Day

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 9, the Anaheim Flag Day Committee hosted the 29th annual Anaheim Flag Day Celebration. Sally Feldhaus has been the chairwoman and driving force behind the Patriotic celebration for 29 years and it evolved into a beloved annual event. Flag Day, celebrated on June 14th, carries immense significance as it commemorates the adoption of the American flag in 1777 by the Continental Congress. As Sally Feldhaus stated, “We celebrate Flag Day because it is crucial for future generations to comprehend the flag’s symbolism and the historical context in which it was adopted, as it represents the cornerstone of our nation’s heritage.”

Hosted at Pierson’s Park, the festivities kicked off at 11:30 am with a vibrant parade adorned in red, white, and blue. The parade featured 53 entries from across Orange County, including elaborate floats, dynamic marching units, and a stunning display of nine vintage Model T Ford cars owned and proudly driven by members of the Orange County Model A Ford Club. The Parade Grand Marshall, as always, was the United States Flag, accompanied by special guests such as troops from Combat Logistics Battalion 13-Camp Pendleton, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, ROTC High School Color Guard, and the Southeast County Young Marines. A highlight of the event was the “Avenue of Flags,” a path lined with flags that symbolized patriotism and national pride, presenting a striking and proud array of colors.

Notable attendees included Congressman Lou Correa, Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aikens, Anaheim City Council Members and State Senator Tom Umberg who gave a special “Certificate of Recognition” to Feldhaus and the Anaheim Flag Day Committee for their patriotism and dedication.

The stage entertainment commenced with the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Rudy Lopez, Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. The National Anthem was beautifully rendered by Girl Scout Shey Tiettmeyer, followed by a poignant “Folding of the Flag” ceremony conducted by the Southeast County Young Marines. Attendees relished the complimentary ice cream and cake served by the Committee while enjoying performances from local singer-songwriter and celebrity, Sean Oliu.

Year after year, the Anaheim Flag Day Celebration not only commemorates a pivotal moment in American history but also fosters a sense of community and national pride among attendees. Through its educational and entertaining offerings, the event continues to instill a deep appreciation for the rich heritage of the United States, ensuring that the legacy of the flag is passed down through generations.

The Anaheim Flag Day Committee, comprised of passionate volunteers such as Sally Feldhaus, Jim and Lori Dinwiddie, Susan and Steve Faessel, Bryan Flores, Bob Garoutte, Debbie Herman, Jim and Doreen Job, Gina Wilson, and Agar Yanulaytis plays a crucial role in organizing this significant event. Todd Herczeg served as the official photographer, ensuring every highlight was beautifully documented.

“Let’s Turn Anaheim Red, White and Blue” contest sponsored by Anaheim Beautiful was awarded to the Checco family for their outstanding Patriotic house display, bringing a spirited community vibe to the celebration.

The parade, a centerpiece of the event, showcased outstanding entries that were recognized for their creativity and patriotic spirit. Award winners included:

* Frank Garcia - Recognized for his individual contributions that significantly enhanced the parade’s community spirit.

* Coast Guard Auxiliary - Their participation underscored the vital role of maritime safety and security in national defense.

* Fairhaven Memorial Park Harley Hearse - A unique and solemn reminder of the heroes who have passed but are not forgotten.

* Project SAY Folkloric o Dancers - Added a cultural richness to the parade, showcasing traditional dances and vibrant costumes.

* Anaheim Police Senior Volunteers - Demonstrated the ongoing commitment of local seniors in maintaining community safety and support.

* Anaheim Police Department - Showcased their new Tesla Patrol Car & Mounted Enforcement Unit, highlighting modern advancements in public safety.

* Halloween Parade Trolley and Steamboat floats - These entries brought a whimsical and festive touch to the parade, much to the delight of the younger spectators.

* Vietnam Veterans of America Post 72 -Featured a Bell UH-1 “Huey” Helicopter, historically used in the Vietnam War as a medivac unit, reminding attendees of the sacrifices made for freedom.

* Anaheim Fire & Rescue - Displayed a Wild land Fire Truck and a Ladder Truck, from which a large American Flag was proudly hung, symbolizing the enduring strength and bravery of firefighters.

For news and updates about Anaheim Flag Day go to: http://facebook.com/FlagDayAnaheim

