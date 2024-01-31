Lisa "Clutch" Tauai, Retired Lieutenant Colonel and Ms International, Named January 2024 Cover Model for Crowns Magazine

Lisa "Clutch" Tauai, Ms. International 2023-2024, Crowns Magazine, January 2024

Lisa Tauai overcame bullying to eventually become a Lieutenant Colonel in US Air Force, Ms. International 2023-2024, and now a cover model for Crowns Magazine

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa “Clutch” Tauai, retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and Ms. International® 2023-2024, was selected as the cover model for January 2024's edition of Crowns Magazine.

Lisa knows a thing or two about rising above it all to achieve your dreams. Her grade school years from elementary school through high school were spent being teased and bullied by her classmates. This is a sad reality for millions of kids every year, but back in the 1980s and 1990s, there were few resources available for kids to cope with these challenges. She recalls being harassed almost daily, ridiculed as being ghostly white, called "puddle" because of her puffy hair, and, worst of all, being labeled as "ugly". Most nights, she cried herself to sleep. If it was not for the love and support of her parents, she believes she would not have "gotten through" those tortuous years.

The turning point for her was when she realized she would never be one of the popular kids and began devoting all her energy to her schoolwork. This paid a huge dividend propelling her to the top of her high school class and garnering countless accolades and scholarships. She believes that this change in focus is what also opened multiple doors for her during her college years where she graduated "Cum Laude" and ultimately got accepted to the most prestigious, elite, and rigorous dietetic internships in the country...the United States Air Force Dietetic Internship at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, neighboring Washington D.C.

No amount of book smarts could have prepared her for this internship and the 20-year Air Force career that followed. She thrived in the Air Force but worked harder than she ever thought possible. Lisa recalls one job where she worked so hard and so intensely that she never moved from her desk for countless several hours at a time, ate out of a peanut butter jar to keep the hunger pains at bay, and only took one day off that year which was Christmas. This experience earned her the call sign "Clutch" meaning that she was good in a tough spot. Her unwavering determination paid off in the end in her reaching the coveted rank of Lieutenant Colonel and Squadron Commander, a highly competitive leadership position.

After 9 moves, over 40 military honors and decorations, and a glorious career, Lisa and her family decided to retire from the Air Force and begin their next chapter in Las Vegas, Nevada. There, she dabbled in pageantry to improve herself personally while networking and meeting extraordinary people. She competed in 4 pageants before winning her first pageant in November 2023 as Ms. International® 2023-2024. This helped her soar to new heights and armed her with the courage and self-confidence to finally find peace. Thirty-two years have passed since graduating high school, and although the scars remain, they are fully healed. Most recently, her beauty inside and out made her the clear choice as the cover model for the January 2024 edition of Crowns Magazine that promotes pageantry, fashion, beauty, and style. Her hope is that her story will inspire others to never give up on themselves and to use life traumas as fuel toward self-improvement to achieve their dreams.

Lisa's immediate goal is promoted and educate others on the wonderful world of pageantry while also discussing her platform of plant-based nutrition to help people prevent and even reverse chronic disease.

For more information on Ms. International®, visit MsAmericaPageant.com and InternationalBeautyPageants.com. For more information on Crowns Magazine, visit https://www.crownsmagazine.com/

If you would like to invite Lisa to make an appearance or speak at your event, please e-mail her at lisatauai@yahoo.com or connect with her on Facebook at lisa.tauai, on Instagram @lisatauai, or through her webpage at www.tauainutnugs.com.