Statement on Passing of Pope Francis

“I join Catholics around the world in mourning the loss of His Holiness Pope Francis.

“Pope Francis embodied the values Christ taught us every day: helping the less fortunate, calling for peace and ensuring every person is treated as a child of God. He led with compassion, humility and inclusivity, emphasizing that God does not disown any of his children. He reminded us of our collective responsibility to protect this beautiful planet, our shared home. And he was a man of peace, and a fighter for social and economic justice.

“Last year I was honored to be invited to the Vatican to deliver remarks at a Pontifical Summit to discuss climate change. His Holiness delivered a remarkable address calling on the world to save our planet and take care of the most vulnerable in our society. He then spoke individually to each of the leaders assembled, and blessed Bill and I on the occasion of our 40th wedding anniversary. It is a moment I will never forget.

“We should all strive to carry on his legacy. May His Holiness rest in peace.”