Money in Your Pockets: Governor Hochul Reminds New Yorkers of Minimum Wage Increase on January 1

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the state’s minimum wage is set to go up again on January 1, 2026, marking the third straight year of increases. The minimum wage will rise to $17.00 per hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island, while the rest of the state will see an increase to $16.00 per hour. This adjustment of $0.50 per hour is part of a planned series of increases, which will then be indexed to inflation starting in 2027.

“From the tip of Montauk to Niagara Falls, this increase reflects our promise to put money back in New Yorkers pockets and uplift our hard workers,” Governor Hochul said. “By continuing these investments and indexing wages to inflation, we’re making sure New Yorkers can keep up with rising costs by taking home more money.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Increasing the minimum wage is yet another way Governor Kathy Hochul is making New York a more affordable place to live, work, and raise a family. With costs rising, this increase is crucial for workers looking to make ends meet. I thank Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their ongoing efforts to support New York's workforce.”

As part of New York’s historic agreement in 2023 between Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the minimum wage was also boosted by $0.50 per hour in 2024 and 2025. Starting in 2027, the minimum wage will increase annually at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the Northeast Region — the most accurate regional measure of inflation.

The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) is working to educate employers and employees about these changes. NYSDOL offers free educational seminars to help employers better understand labor laws and ensure compliance.

Employees can visit NYSDOL’s Minimum Wage webpage for more information, including an interactive Minimum Wage Lookup Tool to verify their correct pay rate.

If you earn the minimum wage and do not see the increase reflected in your paycheck after January 1, 2026, you can file a wage complaint online or by calling 833-910-4378. For more information about wage theft, visit the Wage Theft Hub.