Governor Hochul Announces Latest Milestone in Transformative Interstate 81 Viaduct Project in Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of new entrance and exit ramps along Interstate 81 southbound (future Business Loop 81) at North Clinton Street in the City of Syracuse, providing streamlined access to the city’s historic Northside and the revitalized Inner Harbor. Additionally, the new Spencer Street bridge, featuring enhanced bicycle and pedestrian amenities, is now open, providing a more direct connection between the Northside and Inner Harbor for all users of the transportation system. Together, the new ramps and bridge represent the latest milestone in the Interstate 81 Viaduct Project, which is the largest construction project ever undertaken by the State Department of Transportation and is bringing increased connectivity, mobility and opportunity to Central New York.

“From the very start of the Interstate 81 Viaduct Project our goal has been to strengthen the connections that tie the communities of Central New York together, and we are working every day to achieve it,” Governor Hochul said. “The new ramps and reconstructed bridge create easy-to-navigate gateways to the Northside and Inner Harbor in the City of Syracuse, improving access for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists and making life easier and safer for the thousands of residents and commuters who rely on these routes to get where they need to go every day.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The I-81 Viaduct Project is already transforming the movement of people and goods around Central New York, and these newest upgrades to the transportation infrastructure in Syracuse will bring sweeping new access to some of the city’s most diverse neighborhoods, downtown Syracuse, and the education and employment hub on University Hill. They also move us a big step closer to the goal of removing an elevated highway that has cast a shadow over this community for decades.”

The brand new on-and-off ramps along Interstate 81 southbound at North Clinton Street create a simplified access point to and from the highway, eliminating multiple merge points and minimizing the need for last-minute lane changes by motorists. The ramps also provide direct access to the many businesses and residences on North Clinton Street and offer an alternative local route for motorists destined for the Northside, Inner Harbor and Destiny USA to the north, and Franklin Square or downtown Syracuse to the south.

With the opening of the new ramps, the Spencer Street/Catawba Street off-ramp from I-81 southbound and the Genant Drive on-ramp to I-81 southbound are no longer in operation.

The original Spencer Street bridge over I-81 closed last year and the new structure was constructed in its footprint. However, the new bridge is more than 30 feet longer to accommodate the modified future Business Loop 81 underneath and it features ten-foot-wide sidewalks on its south side - twice the size of the bridge’s previous sidewalks - and a shared use path on its north side. The bridge gives drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists access to Northside neighborhoods, including Little Italy, Sedgwick and Hawley-Green; vital medical facilities, including St. Joseph’s Health Hospital; and local landmarks like the Central New York Regional Market and NBT Bank Stadium. It also serves as a gateway to Syracuse’s burgeoning waterfront and its many restaurants, retail shops, community events and festivals. New ornamental lighting on both sides of the bridge enhances visibility and safety for users in the evening and early morning hours.

Ongoing and future improvements on the Northside and Inner Harbor are anticipated to be complete by the end of 2026 and include:

New Bear and Court Street bridges

Reconstruction of North Clinton Street and West Bear Street

Modifications to the Spencer Street and West Bear Street on-ramps to I-690 westbound

Improved access to the Empire State Trail

The I-81 Viaduct Project is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that reconnect communities by promoting equity, connectivity, and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the state. The $34.3 billion, five-year NYSDOT Capital Plan helps fulfill the Governor's vision for a modern transportation system that serves New Yorkers across the State. The project is being funded with a mix of federal and state resources.

For more information on the I-81 Viaduct Project, including contracts one through five, click here.

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said,“Improving access to the Inner Harbor and making better pedestrian and cycle routes for Northside residents has been a high priority for the City of Syracuse. Our team worked closely with the DOT’s 81 Project team, and these improvements demonstrate the State listened. I thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for their partnership and for delivering on their commitments.”

