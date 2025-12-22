Governor Hochul Signs Two Pieces of Landmark Legislation to Protect New Yorkers Against the Harmful Effects of Commercial Herbal Product Known as Kratom

Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “Kratom can cause severe health problems, including in some cases, interactions with other substances that may lead to death. This legislation will protect children from the harmful effects of this substance, and will ensure that individuals know what is in the products they’re buying, allowing them to make informed decisions to keep themselves safe. With this legislation, Governor Hochul is taking an important step to safeguard the health of New Yorkers throughout the state.”

The State Department of Health has developed new resources providing background and safety information about kratom for New Yorkers and information about best clinical practices for clinicians.

Because kratom is not regulated at the federal level, nor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the safety and efficacy of the product have not been established. New Yorkers are encouraged to contact Poison Control with a health concern linked to the use of kratomsold in the state, or call 911 in case of emergency.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369). Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found on the NYS OASAS website.

State Senator James Skoufis said, "New Yorkers should feel confident that every purchase they make is an informed and safe one. I'm proud to have carried this legislation to address questions and growing concerns around kratom products so the public can make their own well-informed decisions. I thank the Governor for signing this consumer-focused bill, Assemblyman Steck, and the dedicated advocates who made this legislation a priority."

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “We’ve seen kratom use rise in our high schools as it is sold unregulated in vape shops and corner stores, while more and more of our young people consume this drug without knowing its potentially deadly and dangerous effects. Right here in our Capital Region, 27-year-old Nick Scribner tragically lost his life to kratomuse. His mother, Cari Scribner, has become a vocal advocate for kratomregulation after experiencing what no parent should ever have to endure: the devastating loss of a child. In Nick’s memory, I’m hopeful that this legislation will help save even more young lives, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to regulate this dangerous, deadly drug and reduce its use amongst our youth. Thank you to both Governor Kathy Hochul for signing this legislation and to Assembly sponsor John T. McDonald, III, for working to save future, young lives across New York State.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III said, "Kratom sales to minors first came to my attention after meeting with the New York National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, which was surveilling stores that were selling kratom, an unregulated product that can have very serious and unpredictable effects either as a stimulant or opioid-like effects. This bill will prohibit kratom sales to those who are under 21, which is a first logical step to regulate kratom in New York. Protecting our minors from drinks and other products that contain kratom when they may not fully understand the effects or impacts of these products is incredibly important. Thank you to Cari Scribner for sharing your personal story and for your advocacy and thank you to the Nopiates Committee and National Guard Counterdrug Task Force who I have worked closely with on this bill. This bill passed with unanimous and bipartisan support in the Senate and the Assembly, and I appreciate Governor Hochul signing the measure into law. Christmas is a season of joy. Sadly, families like Cari's are in sorrow because of the unregulated market of kratom. It is my hope and intent that the actions we are taking today will prevent future sorrow."