MDC says it’s best to leave wildlife wild

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Spring brings a variety of newborn animals that may look to be abandoned, but Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Protection Regional Supervisor Russell Duckworth says that’s rarely the case, and that it’s best to leave wildlife wild.

“Young wildlife are seldom orphaned,” said Duckworth. “When we see newborn animals alone, that means the parents are likely out searching for food and will return.”

A newborn wildlife species commonly encountered in the spring are young birds.

“If you see a chick with feathers hopping on the ground, leave it alone because it’s a fledgling and its parents are nearby keeping watch,” said Duckworth.

He said fledglings can spend up to 10 days on the ground learning to fly. If you find one that has no feathers, it likely fell out of its nest, and you can return it to the nesting area, if possible.

Another species Duckworth warns against interfering with is young rabbits. He said they seldom survive in captivity and can die of fright from being handled.

“It takes a lot of knowledge to care for and rehabilitate wild animals,” said Duckworth. “It’s also illegal to possess any wild animals without a valid state or federal permit.”

He cautioned that wildlife could become dangerous as they mature, and can carry disease, parasites, and cause property damage.

“The best thing we can do for wild animals is to leave them be,” said Duckworth. “Please remember to leave wildlife wild.”

To learn more about Missouri’s native wildlife, visit the MDC online Field Guide at https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/search.