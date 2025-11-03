Burr Oak Woods Nature Center invites 3-5 year olds to free leaf printing art program Nov. 19

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Fall is the perfect season to explore the shapes, sizes and colors of leaves all around us. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites young children to a Little Acorns leaf printing program from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs.

Children will learn about different species of trees and use leaves from those trees to make ink prints on a fabric surface of their choice. All crafting materials will be provided by MDC, including cloth bags to print on. Participants may choose to bring their own shirt, bag, or other cloth surface if they would prefer.

This free program is intended for children ages 3-5 years old. Registration is required. Visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/211406 to register.

Direct any questions to naturalist Nikki King at nikki.king@mdc.mo.gov. For a more extensive list of upcoming MDC programs in the Kansas City area, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/kansacityevents.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.