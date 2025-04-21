First 5 California Unveils Bold 2025–2028 Strategic Plan Centered on Equity, Innovation, and Systems Change

First 5 California announces the release of a new Strategic Plan for 2025–28, laying out a bold, equity-centered roadmap to transform early childhood systems.

Equity isn’t just a north star—it’s our responsibility. This is about giving every child in California the strong start they deserve, no matter their zip code, background, or circumstance.” — Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First 5 California announces the release of a new Strategic Plan for 2025–2028 , laying out a bold, equity-centered roadmap to transform early childhood systems and improve outcomes for California’s youngest children and their families. The plan highlights the agency’s sharpened focus on dismantling systemic barriers, building coordinated partnerships, and championing policy solutions that create lasting impact for children from prenatal stages to age five. It also lays the framework for advancing First 5 California’s audacious goal: That in a generation, all children 0–5 will have the safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments necessary to achieve healthy development.“Equity isn’t just a north star—it’s our responsibility,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California. “For too long, families have been navigating systems that are fragmented, under-resourced, and not designed with their realities in mind. Our 2025–2028 Strategic Plan is about building better systems—ones that are trauma-informed, healing-centered, and culturally responsive. This is about giving every child in California the strong start they deserve, no matter their zip code, background, or circumstance. Because when children and families thrive, California thrives.”Developed in partnership with early childhood experts, state partners, and the 58-county First 5 Network, the Strategic Plan represents a collective commitment to addressing the root causes of childhood inequities—such as poverty, lack of access to healthcare, and systemic racism. It also responds to declining revenues from Proposition 10 by positioning First 5 California to act more strategically and sustainably.Key strategies include:-Advocating for transformative state and federal policies that support young children and families-Strengthening alignment among government agencies to create more integrated services-Expanding public awareness about childhood development and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs)-Supporting the First 5 Network to ensure financial sustainability of child serving programs and local innovationThe plan also commits to measuring the collective impact of First 5 and its many partners through clear field indicators, including reductions in childhood poverty and ACEs, and increases in access to quality early learning and developmental screenings.To learn more and view the full plan, visit https://www.ccfc.ca.gov About First 5 CaliforniaFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years--to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov ###

