First 5 California Mourns the Passing of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First 5 California mourns the passing of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, and extends our deepest condolences to their family and loved ones during this time of profound loss. Rob’s leadership and commitment to young children and families in California helped shape California’s early childhood system for the last 25 years, and his legacy will continue to guide this work for generations to come.“Collaborating with Rob Reiner during the formative stages of the Proposition 10 campaign involved sustained effort toward establishing a comprehensive early childhood system with statewide reach. Rob approached this work with rigor, urgency, and a strong sense of public accountability, consistently centering outcomes for children and families. California’s subsequent achievement of preschool for all reflects the strong leadership and the policy framework he helped advance. We mourn his passing and extend our condolences to the Reiner family and all who are grieving. His legacy will continue through the generations of children and families his work has impacted.”-Katie Albright, Chair, First 5 California“Rob Reiner believed deeply that who we become as a society depends on how we care for our youngest children. Through his vision and leadership in founding First 5 California, he changed the trajectory of early childhood policy and made the well-being of babies and families a shared public responsibility. His legacy lives on in the millions of children and parents whose lives are healthier, stronger, and more hopeful because he dared to imagine a better start for every child. Our hearts are with the Reiner family and all who loved him as they grieve this profound loss. We join them in mourning a visionary leader, and we honor his life by continuing the work he so passionately began.”-Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director, First 5 California“Rob Reiner was a champion for California’s youngest children. More than 25 years ago he led the Proposition 10 campaign, to create the first in the nation dedicated funding stream for children five and under. Those resources led to historic growth in children’s access to early care and education, health care, home visits, early literacy and public education. First 5 California stands out as a singular achievement as a public good that has served millions of children and their families and inspired leaders around the nation to do the same. Rob cared deeply about all children and their right to reach their full potential and leaves behind a legacy that will endure. As we mourn his passing, we extend our sympathies to the Reiner family and all who are grieving. His legacy is embedded in California’s public institutions and in how we continue to serve California children.”-Kris Perry, Commissioner, First 5 California###About First 5 CaliforniaFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child’s first five years to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov

