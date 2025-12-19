First 5 California Commission Welcomes Dr. Sohil Sud as Ex-Officio Designee

Dr. Sud’s leadership, clinical expertise, and ability to navigate systems will be a tremendous asset as we advance policies and investments that support the healthy development of young children.” — Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First 5 California is pleased to welcome Dr. Sohil Sud to the Commission as the California Health and Human Services Ex-Officio Designee for Secretary Kim Johnson. Dr. Sud brings extensive clinical, public health, and systems-level leadership experience that will further strengthen the Commission’s work on behalf of California’s children and families.“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Sohil Sud to the First 5 California Commission,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California. “Dr. Sud’s leadership, deep clinical expertise, and ability to navigate complex systems will be a tremendous asset as we advance policies and investments that support the healthy development of young children and their families.”First 5 California has had the privilege of working closely with Dr. Sud since his appointment as Director of the Children & Youth Behavioral Health Initiative , California’s multi-year, multi-billion-dollar effort to transform behavioral health services for children, youth, and families. In his expanded role as Ex-Officio Designee, the Commission looks forward to deepening this partnership and benefiting from his strategic perspective and collaborative approach.Prior to his current role, Dr. Sud served as Assistant Deputy Director in the Center for Healthy Communities at the California Department of Public Health, where he led Safe Schools for All, the state’s interagency initiative to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade schools.Dr. Sud is a practicing pediatrician and faculty member at the University of California, San Francisco, where he provides care to newborns and hospitalized children. He completed his clinical training at UCSF and served as Chief Resident at San Francisco General Hospital. He earned his medical degree with research honors from Tufts University, holds a master’s degree in international affairs from The Fletcher School at Tufts University, and received his bachelor’s degree from Brown University.“It is an honor to serve in this role as a designee of California Health & Human Services Secretary Kim Johnson and contribute to the vital work of supporting children and families. This role is deeply personal to me as a father and pediatrician, but also as son to a mother who dedicated her career as a preschool teacher to nurturing young minds. Her example instilled in me a lifelong commitment to early childhood, and I am proud to carry that forward in this capacity.”First 5 California extends a warm welcome to Dr. Sud as he joins the First 5 California family and looks forward to working with him in this important leadership role.###ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIAFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources support parents, caregivers, and teachers in giving California’s children the best possible start in life. For more information, visit www.ccfc.ca.gov

