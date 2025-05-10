First 5 California and First 5 San Diego Announce Stronger Starts Statewide Day of Action with Family Event

First 5 California and First 5 San Diego hosted a joint event today to commemorate Stronger Starts Statewide Day of Action 2025

The Stronger Starts Statewide Day of Actions is a reminder that our communities thrive when we invest early and intentionally in our littles and families.” — Alethea Arguilez, Executive Director of First 5 San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First 5 California and First 5 San Diego hosted a joint event today to commemorate Stronger Starts Statewide Day of Action 2025 as a statewide initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of early childhood development and the need to ensure every child in California has the strongest possible start in life. This initiative coincides with Assembly Concurrent Resolution 67 by Assemblymember LaShae Sharp-Collins (D-San Diego) declaring May 10, 2025 to be “Stronger Starts for Children Day” in California.The Stronger Starts campaign calls attention to the lasting impacts of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and toxic stress response (TSR), while promoting the power of safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments in helping children grow, learn, and thrive. A recent CDC study showed that 63% of U.S. adults reported at least one ACE. Additionally, ACEs account for a total annual economic burden of $14.1 trillion, or $1.5 trillion every year in California alone. The Statewide Day of Action invites communities, leaders, and families to unite around a shared commitment to supporting children during their foundational years.“The Stronger Starts Statewide Day of Action isn’t just a one-day event, it is the beginning of a movement that champions the importance of early childhood development,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California. “When we unite in purpose and raise awareness, we send a powerful message: every child in California deserves to grow up in a safe, nurturing, and supportive environment. We thank First 5 San Diego for their partnership in engaging local families on this important movement.”Today’s event included participants and members of the public potting sunflower seeds with their children, encouraging bonding and relationship building to fight the harmful effects of ACEs and prevent toxic stress response.“The Stronger Starts Statewide Day of Actions is a reminder that our communities thrive when we invest early and intentionally in our littles and families,” said Alethea Arguilez, Executive Director of First 5 San Diego. “From raising awareness about the lifelong impacts of adverse childhood experiences and toxic stress, to promoting simple, joyful moments, like planting a seed with your child, we are building a culture that prioritizes safety, connection, and support in the early years. First 5 San Diego is proud to stand alongside First 5 California in this statewide call to action to give every child the strongest start possible.”Together, First 5 California and First 5 San Diego continue to lead efforts across the state and in San Diego County to equip families, educators, and caregivers with the tools and knowledge they need to nurture healthy development and prevent the long-term impacts of early adversity.To learn more about the Stronger Starts campaign, visit First5California.com.About First 5 CaliforniaFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years--to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.