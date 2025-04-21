DNFBP Compliance & Risk Summit 2025 – A Resounding Success in Dubai

Keynote Speech of His Excellency Dr Wissam Fattouh Secretary General Union Of Arab Banks Panel Discussion : Leadership & Innovation in Compliance Networking Session

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DNFBP Compliance & Risk Summit – UAE, held on April 15, 2025 at Sofitel Downtown Dubai, successfully convened leading experts, regulators, and compliance professionals from across the region to address critical developments in DNFBP (Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions) compliance and risk management.The event was organized by Cogent Solutions in collaboration with AKW Consultants, who also served as the Strategic Knowledge Partner, curating a powerful and insightful agenda that reflected the evolving regulatory landscape in the UAE and beyond.A major highlight of the summit was the keynote address by His Excellency Dr. Wissam Fattouh, Secretary General of the Union of Arab Banks, who shared regional perspectives on strengthening compliance culture and advancing anti-money laundering efforts.The summit featured high-level panel discussions, technical presentations, and knowledge-sharing sessions focused on regulatory expectations, beneficial ownership, AML/CFT best practices, and the future of compliance in the DNFBP sector.AcknowledgementsCogent Solutions and AKW Consultants extend their sincere appreciation to:• All distinguished speakers and panelists• Sponsors and exhibitors for their valuable support• Media partners for amplifying the event's reach• And the attendees, whose active participation contributed to the event’s successLooking Ahead: DNFBP Compliance & Risk Summit 2026Following the overwhelming success of the 2025 edition, the DNFBP Compliance & Risk Summit will now be held annually.Cogent Solutions is now inviting industry partners, solution providers, and subject-matter experts to register their interest for the 2026 edition.For partnership and participation opportunities, please contact: partnerships@csevents.aeAbout Cogent Solutions™Cogent Solutions is a UAE-based B2B conference organizer that delivers impactful platforms for industry dialogue, regulatory collaboration, and market innovation.About AKW ConsultantsAKW Consultants is a leading compliance and AML advisory firm, providing strategic knowledge and consultancy to financial institutions, DNFBPs, and regulatory bodies across the MENA region.

