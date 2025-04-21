Ferrari Star Driver Dylan Medler wins in Daytona

Ferrari 2024 Challenge Champion, Dylan Medler, wins both weekend races at the Ferrari Challenge North America Trofeo Pirelli Championship in Daytona.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferrari 2024 Challenge Champion, Dylan Medler, wins both Saturday and Sunday races at round two of the Ferrari Challenge North America Trofeo Pirelli Championship in Daytona.Epic racing on both Saturday and Sunday kept the fans at the edge of their seats. Medler, after a sensational win in Monza, drove exceptionally in both Saturday and Sunday races in Daytona and took the victory on both days.The fans were treated on both days to intense wheel to wheel racing between Medler, Massimo Perina, and Johnny Kaminsky. The level of racing displayed by these three drivers was nothing short of extraordinary.Medler commented after the race: “We were struggling with top speed all day Saturday and on Sunday in qualifying, but the team did an amazing job in preparing the car for the Sunday race and we had amazing performance in the infield combined with good top speed on the banking.Massimo and Johnny both drove great. It was great racing – non-stop wheel to wheel action. I am really enjoying racing with Massimo and Johnny. They are very good drivers and we respect each other on and off the track.”The team is now getting ready for the upcoming Ferrari Challenge races in Miami and Hockenheim.Medler has entered into a partnership with EnterJet . Medler has an extremely busy schedule and EnterJet is responsible for getting Medler and his team to races in North America, Europe, and Asia.We spoke to Medler right before getting on a jet in Daytona: “EnterJet is amazing. They are a great partner. The EnterJet team is getting us to all our races. We have such a tight schedule this year and we would not be able to make it to all our races without EnterJet.”Medler is being coached by Italian race car driver Alessandro Balzan.Medler has a busy season ahead of him racing in North America, Europe, and Asia competing in Ferrari Challenge and GT3 races.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.