KACVB Spring Conference Brings Economic Boost to Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgetown/Scott County Tourism welcomed tourism leaders across the state last week as the Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (KACVB) hosted its Spring Conference in Georgetown. The three-day event brought together professionals from every corner of Kentucky, delivering a dynamic lineup of educational sessions and networking events and contributing an estimated $10,000 in direct economic impact to the local community.Attendees enjoyed overnight stays in local hotels, dined at popular Georgetown restaurants, explored Main Street’s boutiques, and participated in uniquely Georgetown experiences, including horseback riding at Whispering Woods, craft beer tastings at Country Boy Brewing, cookie decorating at Bluebird Studio, and a special visit to Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm. The conference concluded with a lively "Farewell ARPA" celebration at Chinkapin Brewing and a final networking lunch at Country Boy.“We were honored to host KACVB and showcase the best of Georgetown’s hospitality,” said Lori Saunders, Executive Director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism and current President of KACVB. “Our local partners—from restaurants and retailers to attractions and hoteliers—helped us create an experience that left a lasting impression while bringing real value to our economy.”The KACVB Conference also featured key sessions on maximizing tourism marketing budgets, understanding bourbon tourism's economic impact, and professional development around hospitality and etiquette, further strengthening Kentucky’s tourism industry for the future.For more information about upcoming conferences and tourism efforts in Georgetown, visit www.georgetownky.com

