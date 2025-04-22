Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,926 in the last 365 days.

KACVB Spring Conference Brings Economic Boost to Georgetown

Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus

Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus

Tourism professionals gathered in Georgetown for KACVB Spring Conference, boosting local economy and spotlighting the city’s charm and hospitality.

Our local partners—from restaurants and retailers to attractions and hoteliers—helped us create an experience that left a lasting impression while bringing real value to our economy.”
— Lori Saunders
GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown/Scott County Tourism welcomed tourism leaders across the state last week as the Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (KACVB) hosted its Spring Conference in Georgetown. The three-day event brought together professionals from every corner of Kentucky, delivering a dynamic lineup of educational sessions and networking events and contributing an estimated $10,000 in direct economic impact to the local community.

Attendees enjoyed overnight stays in local hotels, dined at popular Georgetown restaurants, explored Main Street’s boutiques, and participated in uniquely Georgetown experiences, including horseback riding at Whispering Woods, craft beer tastings at Country Boy Brewing, cookie decorating at Bluebird Studio, and a special visit to Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm. The conference concluded with a lively "Farewell ARPA" celebration at Chinkapin Brewing and a final networking lunch at Country Boy.

“We were honored to host KACVB and showcase the best of Georgetown’s hospitality,” said Lori Saunders, Executive Director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism and current President of KACVB. “Our local partners—from restaurants and retailers to attractions and hoteliers—helped us create an experience that left a lasting impression while bringing real value to our economy.”

The KACVB Conference also featured key sessions on maximizing tourism marketing budgets, understanding bourbon tourism's economic impact, and professional development around hospitality and etiquette, further strengthening Kentucky’s tourism industry for the future.

For more information about upcoming conferences and tourism efforts in Georgetown, visit www.georgetownky.com.

Lori Saunders
Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus
+1 501-863-2547
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KACVB Spring Conference Brings Economic Boost to Georgetown

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more