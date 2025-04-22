KLIKA TECH WINS TWO 2025 GLOBAL TECH AWARDS FOR INNOVATION IN PROPTECH AND AGENTIC AI

Honored for Quext Smart Communities and the 5.Y AGENTIC AI platform

These wins reflect the strength of our co-creation approach and the real-world impact of the solutions we build” — Gennadiy Borisov

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klika Tech , a global technology solutions and consulting company, has been named the winner of two 2025 Global Tech Awards, recognizing breakthrough achievements across the PropTech and AI landscape. The awards celebrate standout innovation and excellence from the international tech community.Klika Tech was honored in the following categories:• PropTech – for its collaboration with Quext Smart Communities, one of only two winners recognized for innovation in the built environment.• ChatBot – for its work on GLUCOSE, the Agentic AI-powered customer engagement platform developed with 5.Y, which earned the only award presented in the ChatBot category.Both award-winning solutions were developed leveraging AWS technologies, enabling scalable, cloud-native architectures that power everything from intelligent building systems to advanced agentic AI platforms.“These wins reflect the strength of our co-creation approach and the real-world impact of the solutions we build,” said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. “By leveraging AWS, we’re able to move fast, stay flexible, and deliver smarter and scalable outcomes for our partners across industries.”“At Quext, we set out to reimagine how technology can simplify and enhance the resident experience,” said Tray Johnson, CTO of Quext. “Our partnership with Klika Tech enabled us to deliver on that vision at scale, and we’re honored to see that work recognized on a global stage.”“GLUCOSE is redefining the chatbot category—it’s a truly autonomous Agentic AI that redefines how brands engage with captive users and buyers. It delivers personalized assistance, contextual engagements, and seamless product experiences across the customer lifecycle—24/7, at scale, and at marginal cost.” said Vasily Malanin, Co-Founder of 5.Y. “This recognition is a testament to what’s possible when advanced AI meets practical, everyday needs, and we’re proud to have Klika Tech as a technology partner.”The Global Tech Awards spotlight individuals, companies, and projects that are shaping the future through visionary work in emerging technologies. Learn more at https://www.globaltechaward.com/winners About Klika TechKlika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, GenAI, Life Sciences, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit www.klika-tech.com or email us at contact@klika-tech.com.

