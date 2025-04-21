CGrowth Capital Shares Merger Transition Progress

CGrowth Capital

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CGrowth Capital Inc., be renamed American Infrastructure Holding Corporation, (OTC: CGRA) (“CGrowth” or the “Company”) announced today it is in the final phase of completing paperwork, documentation and tax payments to enable the complete transition of management over to the American Infrastructure Corporation team so they can focus on growth of assets with a focus on infrastructure growth and critical mineral extraction.Mark Jensen, Chairman of CGrowth Capital stated, "Tarlis, myself and the operating team are excited to be finalizing all paperwork, corporate transition and tax payments so that we can focus on rebranding and building the company to focus on infrastructure growth with our state of the art asset base. Getting these items completed will enable us to push forward with the business and drive production through the company’s low-cost leasing and royalty mining business model of providing raw materials to the infrastructure and critical minerals industry. Our portfolio is directly in line with President Trump’s critical mineral executive order with a focus on domestic supply chains of such raw materials. We look forward to sharing more updates in the near term with regards to our team, board and business model as we complete the transition which includes renaming the company to American Infrastructure Holding Corporation.”President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order reinvigorating America’s beautiful clean coal industry. The key elements of the Executive Order for our business:- Directs the Chair of the National Energy Dominance Council to designate coal as a “mineral” under Executive Order 14241, entitling coal to all of the benefits of that prior Order.- Requires agencies to rescind any agency policies that seek to transition the Nation away from coal production or otherwise establish preferences against coal as a generation resource.- Directs CEQ to assist agencies in adopting coal-related categorical exclusions under NEPA.- Seeks to promote coal and coal technology exports, facilitate international offtake agreements for U.S. coal, and accelerate development of coal technologies.- Calls for the Secretary of Energy to determine whether coal used in the production of steel meets the definition of a “critical material” and “critical mineral” under the Energy Act of 2020, and if so, add it to the relevant lists.- Pushes for using coal to power new artificial intelligence (AI) data.President Trump executive order is shared on the following link About CGrowth Capital Inc. / American Infrastructure Holding CorporationThe Company is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of raw materials that feed the infrastructure marketplace with a focus on steelmaking materials. American Infrastructure has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon are concentrated as well as iron ore and vanadium assets in Jamaica. The Company is focused on running a low-cost model centered on growth that provides significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure markets. For more information visit americaninfracorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.Company Contact:info@americaninfracorp.com

