Phillips & Temro Industries Appoints Jeff Spethmann as Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Spethmann, CEO

I am honored to join Phillips & Temro Industries and lead such a talented team. PTI has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality thermal and electrical solutions.” — Mr. Spethmann

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips & Temro Industries (PTI), a leading provider of thermal and electrical solutions for the transportation and off-road markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Spethmann as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 15th, 2025.Mr. Spethmann has over two decades of leadership experience in industrial manufacturing and product development. Prior to joining PTI, he served as the CEO of HydrogenPro's U.S. subsidiary, overseeing North American operations. Previously, Mr. Spethmann was Senior Vice President for Industrial Products at Donaldson Company Inc., a global leader in filtration systems, where he managed a diverse portfolio and led strategic initiatives to enhance the company's market presence.Mr. Spethmann holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Business Administration in Operations and Finance from the University of Minnesota – Carlson School of Management."We are excited to welcome Jeff to the Phillips & Temro Industries family," said Greg Meier, Interim CEO. "His extensive experience in industrial products and proven leadership in driving growth align perfectly with PTI's strategic vision. We are confident that Jeff will lead the company to new heights."In his new role, Mr. Spethmann will focus on expanding PTI's market presence, fostering innovation, and delivering value to customers and stakeholders."I am honored to join Phillips & Temro Industries and lead such a talented team," said Mr. Spethmann. "PTI has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality thermal and electrical solutions. I look forward to building on this foundation and driving the company's growth in the evolving transportation and off-road markets."About Phillips & Temro IndustriesPhillips & Temro Industries (PTI) is a company with a rich 100-year-plus history as a global OEM and aftermarket provider of custom-engineered thermal and electrical solutions. Trucking, automotive, off-road vehicles, power generation, and electric vehicle charging are just a few of the diverse markets that benefit from PTI’s heating, cooling, and electrification systems. PTI’s future is focused on the continued evolution of engines and new energy vehicles as the company continues to provide solutions that maximize equipment performance, reliability, and safety. PTI’s portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Zerostart, Arctic Fox, Idle FreeSystems, Truflo™, and EVOCHARGE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.